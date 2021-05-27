Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some rumors are so juicy that you blow by “consider the source” and “really?” right to “Okay, let’s find a way that this makes sense because holy smoke!!”

The Daily Mail’s gossip of Jack Grealish to Manchester City for better than $110 million is one of these rumors.

How could it work? Well, if City is aiming to bring in Harry Kane — another hot rumor — then a lot of players need to go out the door because UEFA would love the chance to ding City for Financial Fair Play breaches (again). But it’s also worth noting that City’s sales in each of the last three seasons (approximately $68, 78, 63, and 100 million) is also higher than most clubs.

Soo let’s say a player like Raheem Sterling is sold to Real Madrid, and we already know that Sergio Aguero’s wages are off the books and even the combined price of a pair of prospect buys (Kayky and Metinho) is lower than RB Leipzig’s purchase of Angelino.

With Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and Ruben Dias locked down plus Phil Foden still on the cheap, could it be possible?

And moreover…

Does Jack Grealish to Manchester City for nine figures make sense?

Aston Villa would need an astronomical sum or expiring contract to sell Grealish given his hero status at Villa Park and the terrible time the Villans have had with him out of the lineup the past few seasons.

But this is a Bale-like sale for a player who will never be worth as much as he is at the moment. The 25-year-old left winger is arguably what Pep Guardiola loved about Leroy Sane without the things he didn’t love about the German.

Of players to play over 1,000 minutes in the PL this season, Grealish is behind only Kevin De Bruyne in expected assists/90 minutes. He’s a virtuoso passer and ball progressor who could slot in to De Bruyne’s free-ranging role when the slightly-older KDB needs a pause or a day off, and a classic left winger when he does not.

He’s a Pep attacker, truly.

Grealish is like a younger Riyad Mahrez, the ex-Leicester and current Man City man who’s proven so invaluable, and perhaps it’s not long before the Algerian departs the Etihad Stadium.

And Villa could buy five players while building for another European push, letting Louie Barry become the next homegrown Golden Child in claret and blue. Perhaps a loan offer for a top City talent could sweeten the pot?

You could argue that there is not another way Grealish leaving Villa would work, and furthermore could contend that the move makes more sense for City than acquiring a lethal Kane who happens to have quite an injury history.

