Mauricio Pochettino could make a shock return to Tottenham, as the Argentine coach is reportedly a serious option as Spurs’ new boss and now he’s in talks.

Pochettino, who is currently in charge at Paris Saint-Germain, could make a dramatic return to Tottenham after being fired in December 2019.

A report from The Sun states that Tottenham have reached out to Pochettino about returning this summer and he’s keen to do so. Per the report: ‘Pochettino is seriously considering a switch back to the club as he is unhappy in Paris and would love a second chance at White Hart Lane.’

A new report from The Athletic states that Tottenham and Pochettino are in talks over an incredible return to Spurs, but it could be difficult to pull off as he has one year left on his current PSG contract.

The Independent also stated that Pochettino is the favorite of many of the decision makers at Tottenham, and it could quell some of the unrest from fans.

It is believed a return for Pochettino could force Harry Kane to have a change of heart and hang around at Tottenham.

Would this be a good move for Tottenham?

With Antonio Conte leaving Inter Milan and Zinedine Zidane out at Real Madrid, Pochettino leaving PSG in the coming days could mean there is one heck of a managerial merry-go-round in Europe.

That could also mean that Spurs miss out on some of their first-choice targets like Conte or Max Allegri as they fill other high-profile positions in Europe which have just become available.

As for Poch, they always say never go back, but this feels like a very different situation to 18 months ago when he was painfully let go.

Pochettino was fired with Tottenham not exactly struggling in November 2019 and just a few months after they reached the Champions League final.

Did it really unravel that quickly? No, it didn’t. It felt more like Daniel Levy panicked after a bad run of results just after moving into a new stadium.

Tottenham’s future plans more sustainable

Pochettino had a fabulous five seasons at Tottenham and although he led PSG to the Champions League semifinals, won the French Cup and finished in second in Ligue 1 and just one point behind winners Lille, his first six months in charge of PSG has been far from straightforward.

The report also suggest he isn’t settled in Paris and would prefer a move back to London.

Not winning the French title this season will mean pressure is already building on Poch, and the former PSG defender may think a return to Tottenham is a good option before Les Parisiens fire him.

Daniel Levy has spoken recently about Tottenham returning to their DNA and working on developing young players with their next managerial appointment. That is exactly what Poch is all about and this squad is largely the same one he left in 2019.

Surely he could turn them into top four contenders once again?

In terms of the other coaching options out there, nobody really stands out anymore. Hansi Flick has become Germany’s new manager, Brendan Rodgers doesn’t want the job and Erik ten Hag has signed a new deal at Ajax.

Managers aren’t exactly lining up for the Tottenham job and Poch’s potential arrival would not only steady the ship as he and his staff know the club inside out, but it may also persuade Kane and others to stick around.

