Ex-Manchester United star, Wales coach Ryan Giggs to stand trial

Longtime Manchester United star and Wales national team coach Ryan Giggs will stand trial next year for domestic violence after being accused of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her younger sister.

Giggs, 47, says he looks forward to clearing his name but is accused of headbutting his 36-year-old girlfriend while also assaulting her younger sister in the same incident.

His ex-girlfriend has accused Giggs of mental abuse as well.

From the BBC:

“Mr Giggs, who is accused of using violence, isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse, previously issued a statement saying he would ‘look forward to clearing my name.

He has also been charged with common assault by beating of Ms Greville’s younger sister, Emma Greville, in the alleged same incident, which he also denies.

The trial is scheduled to begin on January 24 and could last three weeks.

Wales had previously announced that Giggs will not manage the side at this summer’s EURO.

