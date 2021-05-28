Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The managerial roller coaster continues, and Massimiliano “Max” Allegri is getting back on the tumultuous Juventus ride.

Andrea Pirlo is out after one year in charge, a season that saw Juve lose its near-decade-long hold on Serie A while claiming the Italian Super Cup and Coppa Italia.

In his place in Max Allegri, Juve’s third manager in three years since… Max Allegri left Turin.

[ MORE: Liverpool sign Konate ]

Allegri won 70.48 percent of his matches at Juve during his first tenure, which ran between 2014-19.

He’s also led Sassuolo from Serie C1 to Serie B, and won Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana with AC Milan. Juve twice reached but lost the UEFA Champions League final under his watch.

Juve has started to turn over its roster, with Cristiano Ronaldo likely on his way out of Turin and Federico Chiesa (23 years old), Rodrigo Betancur (23), Matthijs de Ligt (21), Weston McKennie (22), Dejan Kulusevski (21) an exciting young group.

What will it mean for USMNT star McKennie, who had an excellent season under Pirlo given his age and first season in a new country? That’s the million dollar question for American fans, as McKennie’s engine and passion will speak loudly to Allegri. But will his output match Allegri’s demands?

And will clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham, once linked with Allegri, regret not doing what they needed to do to bring the Italian to the Premier League?

Follow @NicholasMendola