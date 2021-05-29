Brentford promoted to Premier League

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brentford have been promoted to the Premier League for the first time in their history, as they won the Championship playoffs.

The Bees beat 10-man Swansea City 2-0 in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium, securing their first season in the top-flight of English soccer since 1946-47.

That season was the first full season in England after the Second World War ended.

Thomas Frank’s side scored twice early on through Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes, while Swansea rarely threatened and had Jay Fulton sent off midway through the second half.

Brentford lost to Fulham in the Championship playoff final last season, but there was not stopping them this time as the Bees will buzz around the Premier League next season with their ‘Moneyball’ methods in the transfer market securing promotion.

After selling the likes of Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma, Neal Maupay and Ezri Konsa in recent years, the likes of Toney, Emiliano and Jansson will now grace the Premier League for the Bees.

Brentford took an early lead after Bryan Mbuemo was taken down by Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Toney slotted home the spot kick coolly for his 33rd goal of the season, as the Bees were in dreamland.

It soon got better as a lethal counter attack, led by Mbuemo, saw Roerslev set up Marcondes to slot home. And moments later it could have been 3-0.

Brentford 2-0 Swansea THE BEES HAVE ONE FOOT IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE 📈 pic.twitter.com/3TRkyDrT5T — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 29, 2021

Toney’s audacious effort from distance hit the underside of the bar and bounced on the line and out, as the Bees were on fire.

Swansea improved and caused problems with a few set-piece situations as Andre Ayew’s header clipped the crossbar, but Brentford always looked more dangerous on the break.

Ayew should have scored for Swansea, as Connor Roberts whipped in a great cross but he couldn’t get enough on his header.

Mbuemo fired over as Brentford had a few chances on the break as the Swans pushed forward to try and get back in the game. Jamal Lowe whipped a shot wide but then Swansea were reduced to 10 men as Fulton was shown a straight red card for a lunging tackle.

That summed up their miserable outing, but Brentford went wild at the final whistle.

For the first time in 74 years, Brentford are back in the big time.

“It’s crazy. I’ve got no words, my voice is going,” Toney said. “It’s the best dressing room I’ve been in, I’ve loved every minute of it. I’m in the Premier League with the best bunch of boys I could ever dream of. I’m a Premier League striker now and I can’t wait to score goals there.”

Bet on Brentford to cause plenty of shocks next season, as their incredible data-driven rise continues.

