“I can’t put it into words. It’s impossible. I just mentioned then that I’ve played in two finals for Chels and we lost them both. The way that hurt… It’s all I’ve dreamt winning a trophy with Chelsea. To go all the way in the Champions League. We played some tough teams. We are in a final and we won it. It’s such a special occasion. At this moment in time, we’re the best team in the world. You can’t take that away from us!

“What a team Man City are. You have seen what they did in the Premier League. It was such a tough game. We got a goal and defended the whole game. We left everything on the line and we won. What can I say? Loads of staff that have come through… It is unbelievable. My dad has just come down from the stands. I burst into tears seeing him. I thank my family for everything.

“To be at this moment now going into the Euros… Some of the boys from City will be meeting up with us and I know that will be hard. I spoke to them, they deserved to be here. It’s tough for them but hopefully next season we’ll be pushing for the Premier League as well.”

As Pulisic and Kante were in tears as they celebrated with teammates and family members at the final whistle, you could tell that this success was the greatest of their careers.

The way Chelsea did it, upsetting Man City and with fans back in the stands in Porto, was special.

This team has been on a heck of a journey this season after Frank Lampard was fired and Tuchel hired in January and since then they’ve never looked back.

Havertz the hero, finally

After his huge transfer from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, there has been massive pressure on Havertz this season and he’s struggled for goals in his debut campaign in the Premier League.

But none of that matters now.

Havertz, who scored his first-ever Champions League goal at the perfect time to win the trophy, was almost speechless when talking after the game.

“I don’t know what to say. I really don’t know what to say,” Havertz said. “It is an incredible feeling. I waited a long time. I want to thank my family, my parents, my brother, my sister, my grandmother, my girlfriend. They are all here tonight. I waited 15 years for that moment.”

Cesar Azpilicueta’s, Chelsea’s captain, joined the club in 2012, just after they won their only other Champions League title in history.

“I came here in 2012 after the Champions League win and I wanted to repeat that. Tonight it was amazing,” Azpilicueta beamed, before he rushed off to lift the trophy.

This young Chelsea side now joins the likes of Terry, Lampard, Cole, Drogba and Cech in bringing the Champions League trophy back to west London.

There were a lot of similarities to 2012 against Bayern Munich but above all else, this win signifies that Chelsea are the real deal under Tuchel and will be right up there in the Premier League title race next season.