List of UEFA Champions League and European Cup finals, winners

Chelsea has won the European Cup for the second time, defeating Manchester City 1-0 in Portugal and making USMNT star Christian Pulisic the second American to claim a UEFA Champions League winner’s medal.

Jovan Kirovski was the first, though he didn’t play in Borussia Dortmund’s 1996-97 triumph over Juventus. Pulisic’s substitute appearance in the 2020-21 final was the first time a USMNT player had hit the pitch.

U.S. youth international Neven Subotic went to the 2012-13 final with Dortmund, but opted to represent Serbia at the full national level (Yes, that’s quite a BVB-America trend).

So who’s won the most European Cups? This is Real Madrid’s tournament, though they claimed the first five editions of this tournament when it was much smaller.

Read on to see a list of all the finals, the teams with the most appearances, wins, and losses.

UEFA Champions League and European Cup finals, winners

2020-21: Chelsea defeats Man City 1-0

2019-20: Bayern Munich defeats Paris Saint-Germain 1-0

2018-19: Liverpool defeats Tottenham Hotspur 2-0

2017-18: Real Madrid defeats Liverpool 3-1

2016-17: Real Madrid defeats Juventus 4-1

2015-16: Real Madrid defeats Atletico Madrid in penalties

2014-15: Barcelona defeats Juventus 3-1

2013-14: Real Madrid defeats Atletico Madrid 4-1 aet

2012-13: Bayern Munich defeats Borussia Dortmund 2-1

2011-12: Chelsea defeats Bayern Munich in penalties

2010-11: Barcelona defeats Manchester United 3-1

2009-10: Inter Milan defeats Bayern Munich 2-0

2008-09: Barcelona defeats Manchester United 2-0

2007-08: Manchester United defeats Chelsea in penalties

2006-07: AC Milan defeats Liverpool 2-1

2005-06: Barcelona defeats Arsenal 2-1

2004-05: Liverpool defeats AC Milan in penalties

2003-04: Porto defeats Monaco 3-0

2002-03: AC Milan defeats Juventus in penalties

2001-02: Real Madrid defeats Bayer Leverkusen

2000-01: Bayern Munich defeats Valencia in penalties

1999-2000: Real Madrid defeats Valencia 3-0

1998-99: Manchester United defeats Bayern Munich 2-1

1997-98: Real Madrid defeats Juventus 1-0

1996-97: Borussia Dortmund defeats Juventus 3-1

1995-96: Juventus defeats Ajax in penalties

1994-95: Ajax defeats AC Milan 1-0

1993-94: AC Milan defeats Barcelona 4-0

1992-93: Marseille defeats AC Milan 1-0

1991-92: Barcelona defeats Sampdoria 1-0

1990-91: Red Star Belgrade defeats Marseille in penalties

1989-90: AC Milan defeats Benfica 1-0

1988-89: AC Milan defeats Steaua Bucharest

1987-88: PSV Eindhoven defeats Benfica in penalties

1986-87: Porto defeats Bayern Munich 2-1

1985-86: Steaua Bucharest defeats Barcelona in penalties

1984-85: Juventus defeats Liverpool 1-0

1983-84: Liverpool defeats AS Roma in penalties

1982-83: Hamburg defeats Juventus 1-0

1981-82: Aston Villa defeats Bayern Munich 1-0

1980-81: Liverpool defeats Real Madrid 1-0

1979-80: Nottingham Forest defeats Hamburg 1-0

1978-79: Nottingham Forest defeats Malmo 1-0

1977-78: Liverpool defeats Club Brugge 1-0

1976-77: Liverpool defeats Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1

1975-76: Bayern Munich defeats Saint-Etienne 1-0

1974-75: Bayern Munich defeats Leeds United 2-0

1973-74: Bayern Munich defeats Atletico Madrid 4-0

1972-73: Ajax defeats Juventus 1-0

1971-72: Ajax defeats Inter Milan 2-0

1970-71: Ajax defeats Panathinaikosn 2-0

1969-70: Feyenoord defeats Celtic 2-1

1968-69: AC Milan defeats Ajax 4-1

1967-68: Manchester United defeats Benfica 4-1

1966-67: Celtic defeats Inter Milan 2-1

1965-66: Real Madrid defeats Partizan 2-1

1964-65: Inter Milan defeats Benfica 1-0

1963-64: Inter Milan defeats Real Madrid 3-1

1962-63: AC Milan defeats Benfica 2-1

1961-62: Benfica defeats Real Madrid 5-3

1960-61: Benfica defeats Barcelona 3-2

1959-60: Real Madrid defeats Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3

1958-59: Real Madrid defeats Reims 2-0

1957-58: Real Madrid defeats AC Milan 3-2

1956-57: Real Madrid defeats Fiorentina 2-0

1955-56: Real Madrid defeats Reims 4-3

Most UEFA Champions League and European Cup final appearances

Real Madrid — 16

AC Milan — 11

Bayern Munich — 11

Liverpool — 9

Juventus — 9

Barcelona — 8

Benfica — 7

Ajax — 6

Manchester United — 5

Inter Milan — 5

Most UEFA Champions League and European Cup final wins

Real Madrid — 13

AC Milan — 7

Bayern Munich — 6

Liverpool — 6

Barcelona — 5

Ajax — 4

Manchester United — 3

Inter Milan — 3

Most UEFA Champions League and European Cup final losses

Juventus — 7

Bayern Munich — 5

Benfica — 5

AC Milan — 4

Real Madrid — 3

Liverpool — 3

Barcelona — 3

Atletico Madrid — 3

