Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea v. Manchester City?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 29, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic became the first-ever USMNT player to play in the UEFA Champions League final, as the USMNT star came off the bench as Chelsea beat Manchester City in Porto.

The Pennsylvania native is the first-ever USMNT player to win the men’s Champions League.

Pulisic, 22, has been rotated in and out of the starting lineup by Thomas Tuchel with an intense Premier League top four battle, run to the UEFA Champions League final and the FA Cup final all wedged together at the end of the season.

The American winger was dropped to the bench for the Champions League, which Tuchel explained was a tough decision, but he had a huge impact when he came off the bench and he should have scored the clincher.

Here’s a look at how Pulisic performed with minute-by-minute analysis.

Christian Pulisic watch: Minute-by-minute analysis

67th minute: Pulisic came off the bench and replaced Werner up top.

68th minute: The American is set free on the counter and runs clear, but Kyle Walker catches him. He was almost away.

73rd minute: HUGEEEE chance for Pulisic, as a lightning Chelsea counter saw Havertz play him in one-on-one with Ederson, but the USMNT star dinked his shot over the Manchester City goalkeeper, but wide of the far post. He should have scored. He, and Tuchel, can’t believe it.

76th minute: Involved in some good play with Havertz, who has a shot wide.

82nd minute: Got free on the right but his pass was loose and City won it back.

85th minute: Tried to get a counter going but City intercepted his pass.

91st minute: Launched a counter to help Chelsea waste some time. Gave away a free kick after a foul.

Full time: In tears at the final whistle as he celebrates with goalscorer Kai Havertz. What a moment! Pulisic the first USMNT player in history to win the Champions League.

 