Pulisic on becoming 1st U.S. man to play in, win Champions League Final

Christian Pulisic is the first American-born player to play in a UEFA Champions League Final and he did it in a winning way, coming off the bench to help Chelsea hold off Manchester City 1-0 in Portugal on Saturday.

“It’s been a difficult road for me and I couldn’t imagine winning the Champions League ever in my life and now I’m here. It’s just crazy,” Pulisic said on the post-game broadcast in the United States while wearing a hoodie with the U.S. Soccer Federation’s logo. “Got some duty with the national team, then I’ll take a little rest, and see if we can do it again next year.”

Pulisic had a hard time putting his emotions into words, the 22-year-old wearing a Champions League medal in addition to his USA hoodie after celebrating with his teammates and parents.

🇺🇸 Christian Pulisic celebrates becoming the first #USMNT player in history to win the Champions League trophy. The kid from Hershey, Pennsylvania with his parents on the sidelines lifts the #UCL trophy aloft… with his USA hoodie on!#CFC #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/9fUD7pM5i7 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 29, 2021

“I can’t explain it,” Pulisic said. “It’s still such a shock, it’s just incredible. I have no words. I’m so proud.”

The American nearly put the game away late, spinning a sliding shot just wide of the far post. He credited Ederson for cutting down the angle well, saying that he couldn’t get under the ball enough to chip it inside the post.

Pulisic finished with 19 touches, a key pass, 1-of-1 dribbles completed and 3-of-6 duels won.

He joins Borussia Dortmund’s Jovan Kirovski as Americans on Champions League winners, but is the first to be on the field in the win. The world is his oyster, and U.S. Soccer fans will love daydreaming about how this experience may drive him forward.

