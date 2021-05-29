WATCH: Mount, Havertz combine to give Chelsea halftime lead v Man City

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Surprising (to some) starter Kai Havertz has combined with Mason Mount to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead over favored Manchester City in an all-Premier League final of the UEFA Champions League.

Saturday’s match in Porto saw City with more than half of the ball in the first half, but just one of the match’s three shots on target, as both teams proved capable of tempting the opposing back line more than the goal itself.

But Mount hit an incisive pass through the City defense and Havertz timed his run perfectly to cut past Ederson, who appeared to have gotten his hand to the ball outside of the 18, and put the ball between the posts for 1-0 in the 43rd minute.

The goal is Havertz’s first Champions League goal, the ex-Bayer Leverkusen assassin saving it for a very good moment.

KAI HAVERTZ. BREAKTHROUGH. 💥 WHAT A TIME TO GET YOUR FIRST #UCL GOAL 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ghI2BzGP9V — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 29, 2021

