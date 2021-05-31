Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sergio Aguero has sealed his move to Barcelona as a free agent, as the Argentina superstar will link up with his close friend Lionel Messi again.

At least, that’s the plan.

Aguero, 32, was out of contract at Manchester City this summer and their all-time leading goalscorer decided to move on from the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona have given Aguero a two-year contract, and they revealed there is a $122 million buyout clause in his contract.

With Messi, 33, out of contract this summer, but expected to sign a new deal according to new Barca president Joan Laporta, this move for Aguero will give him another extra nudge in the right direction.

Messi has yet to confirm he will stay at Barcelona, but it appears the club are putting everything in place to get a winning team around him and he will sign a new deal.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia are all expected to join on free transfers too, as despite Barcelona’s financial problems, they are still an extremely attractive proposition.

Messi will do that.

The right move for Aguero?

This seems like the right move at the right time for Aguero.

His injuries had been piling up in England and Pep Guardiola increasingly liked to use a false nine formation which left him out of the starting lineup.

There is no doubting his quality and alongside Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele, he will create a devastating attacking quartet for Barcelona next season.

This move is the correct one for Aguero, the correct one for Barcelona and everyone wins here, as they finally replace Luis Suarez.

Ronald Koeman will be hoping that Aguero stays fit and delivers the goals they need. During the 2020-21 season, where they finished third in La Liga, Barcelona created plenty of chances but were guilty of not finishing teams off.

Aguero, if fully fit, will make a big difference in La Liga.

