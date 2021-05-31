CONCACAF Nations League schedule: How to watch USMNT, Mexico

The inaugural CONCACAF Nations League is finally going to crown a champion after the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament’s final four nations to wait a year.
Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT is hoping to beat Honduras and then either Mexico or Costa Rica to secure the first continental trophy of his tenure.
He’ll also hope the performance is a springboard to the Gold Cup and World Cup qualification, as the USMNT could match wits with heated rivals Mexico on as many as three occasions before the end of 2021.
How to watch, stream
When: June 3-6
TV Channel/Stream: Paramount Plus
CONCACAF Nations League schedule (all kickoff times ET)
Thursday, June 3
Semifinal 1: Honduras v USMNT — 7:30pm
Semifinal 2: Mexico v Costa Rica — 10pm
Sunday, June 6
Third-place game — 6:30pm
Final — 9pm