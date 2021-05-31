Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cruz Azul are the champions of Mexico once again, as they ended their 24-year wait for a Liga MX title by winning the Grand Final.

They beat Santos Laguna in the final to win the Primera Division title, as they last won a league title in 1997.

Top goalscorer Jonathan Rodriguez scored the key goal on Sunday to secure a 1-1 draw on the night and a 2-1 success on aggregate, as wild scenes were sparked in the Azteca and across Mexico City following his second half equalizer.

The title is the ninth in their history, as veteran goalkeeper and captain Jesus Corona, 40 years old, hoisted the trophy aloft, as he has spent the last 12 years with the club.

Cruz Azul were the number one ranked team going in to the end of season playoffs after being crowned Clausura champions, and knocked off Toluca (with a wild late comeback) and Pachuca to reach the final.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions in Mexico City, just 21,016 fans were allowed into their home stadium, the Azteca, for the second leg of the final.

But despite the reduced capacity, the celebrates were epic at the final whistle as Cruz Azul lifted the trophy in front of their own fans.

Take a look at the video highlights below, as Cruz Azul are also well set in the CONCACAF Champions League this season too as they face Monterrey in the semifinals in August and September.

