It will be an interesting summer watching the young USMNT in action across multiple competitions, and it should be even more interesting for many of them in the transfer market.

With Gregg Berhalter’s side in Nations League and Gold Cup action, many will try to put themselves in the shop window as their club situations are far from certain.

There are quite a few players to keep a close eye on, as they could be lining up a permanent or loan move elsewhere this summer.

Let’s take a look at five players who need a transfer this summer to reignite their club careers.

Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen)

After Bremen suffered the humiliation of relegation, it seems like that Sargent, 21, may move on. The forward has been one of their best players this season and although he scored seven goals, he fed off scraps for most of the campaign. Sargent has already been linked with moves to the likes of Stuttgart and Frankfurt but wherever he goes, he has to play regularly. And on a team that actually creates chances. His movement is sharp and ideally he finds a spot where he plays as a secondary striker.

Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

The marauding left back quietly had a very good first season in the Premier League and with Fulham being relegated, he will be one of their players that PL clubs will look to snap up. Robinson, 23, would slot into a team who loves to high-press and his ability to whip in crosses from a wing-back position is a huge asset. Robinson hasn’t been linked with a move away, and could play in the Championship with Fulham, but if he wants to be a regular for the USMNT he will likely have to move to a top-flight team. Moving to a team like Crystal Palace, Brighton or Burnley would be a great spot for him, as he is likely to play regularly and will be able to work on the defensive side of his game.

Daryl Dike (Orlando City)

This is the transfer which has USMNT fans excited the most. Dike, 20, was sensational during a four-month loan spell at Barnsley in the Championship, as his goals and hold-up play helped the Tykes surge up the table and finish in the playoff spots. Barnsley fell to Swansea in the playoffs, so Dike’s move from Orlando City will not become a permanent one. However, there’s been reported interest in him from several Premier League teams. Orlando City want close to $20 million for Dike, but given the fact he was left out of Gregg Berhalter’s squad for the Nations League and didn’t play against Switzerland in the friendly, perhaps his form has tailed off a little? Either way, it is expected he will make a move to Europe permanently this summer. Wolves, Southampton and many others have been linked.

Matt Miazga (Chelsea)

He signed a contract at Chelsea over five years ago and since then he’s spent loan spells at Vitesse Arnhem, Nantes, Reading and most recently Anderlecht. The latter was a big step up but Anderlecht only qualified for the Europa Conference League playoffs. Miazga has said he wants to stay at Anderlecht next season and the 25-year-old has a contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2022. It seems likely he will get his wish and play under Vincent Kompany in Brussels. If not, another loan move beckons and the USMNT really need the center back to step up, as it’s John Brooks then who knows who else in central defense.

Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

Talking of loan moves from Premier League giants, that is probably what’s up next for Steffen. After his shock move from Columbus Crew to Man City in the summer of 2019, he excelled on loan in Germany at Fortuna Dusseldorf before returning to City for the 2020-21 campaign. He’s backed up Ederson really well, making his Champions League and Premier League debuts with solid wins, plus playing every game as City won the League Cup trophy. He also played in the FA Cup, and had a small mistake in their semifinal defeat to Chelsea. Steffen, 26, still has plenty of time to play regularly as a goalkeeper elsewhere, but a loan move to a Premier League team would make sense. Southampton would be a good landing spot as they’re said to be in the market for a new goalkeeper.

Players to keep an eye on: It will be an intriguing summer for Weston McKennie at Juventus, as former Juve boss Max Allegri returns to replace Andrea Pirlo. The USMNT central midfielder had a big fan in Pirlo, and it always tough for a young player when a new manager arrives. Also, Yunus Musah‘s playing time at Valencia was low in the second half of the season and Bryan Reynolds may find it tough to break in at Roma as Jose Mourinho is hardly a manager who loves to promote young talent. Chris Richards has a new manager at Bayern Munich in Julian Nagelsmann, but Dayot Upamecano is arriving too so another loan move may suit the young defender best. As for Christian Pulisic, well, his displays at Chelsea in recent months suggests he’s likely to be a big part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans and as long as he’s fine with coming off the bench in plenty of games, surely he will remain at Chelsea. That said, Chelsea could cash in on Pulisic now as they want to bring in a central striker. Stranger things have happened…

