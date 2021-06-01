Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carlo Ancelotti has re-joined Real Madrid as their manager, as he has left Everton.

An agreement between Real Madrid and Everton has been reached for Ancelotti to cancel his contract with the Toffees and move to Real.

Ancelotti previously coached Real from 2013-2015, winning one Champions League trophy, a Club World Cup, European Super Cup and a Spanish Cup.

He then left for Bayern Munich and Zinedine Zidane, his assistant, led Real to three-straight Champions League titles.

Zidane left his second-stint in charge of Real just a few days ago as an ageing squad finished second in La Liga and lost to eventual winners Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals.

Good move for Ancelotti, Everton?

There’s no doubt this is a good move for Ancelotti, 61, as he gets to head back to a European giant and he will be expected to keep things nice and steady.

Real will be losing Sergio Ramos and potentially Raphael Varane, as Ancelotti’s job will be to nurture young talent while organize the team defensively and allow the likes of Modric, Kroos, Hazard and Benzema to flourish.

As for Everton, well, they are looking for yet another manager under owner Farhad Moshiri.

Ancelotti’s connection with Evertonians has been strong throughout his 18 months in charge at Goodison Park, but they’ve underachieved. Again.

After being in the top four battle for a large chunk of the 2020-21 season, they suffered a familiar slump and ended up finishing in 10th place.

Ancelotti’s side couldn’t win at home and just didn’t have the firepower or creativity to unlock teams. The likes of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure started the season well, but the new signings faded badly.

Everton may now move for someone along the lines of Eddie Howe or Graham Potter to try and bring an attractive style of play to Goodison.

Ancelotti had some memorable moments and wins, as the victory at bitter rivals Liverpool stands out, but this is probably best for everyone if he moves on.

