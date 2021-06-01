Man City chairman: PL champs to spend on ‘right player’ to replace Aguero

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says expect big things from his club in the transfer market.

The Premier League and League Cup champions came up three wins shy of an unprecedented quadruple, losing in the semifinal round of the FA Cup and then the UEFA Champions League Final.

Speaking to Man City’s official web site, Al Mubarak says there will be no resting on laurels, and his comments on the transfer market should have most inferring a big splash at forward.

Al Mubarak says he believes the club will find “the right player” — singular — “to fill those shoes” when referring to new Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero.

And with Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Erling Haaland among forwards capable of making a summer move, well, yeah.

Expect transfer tongues to be wagging.

“One of the things I’ve learned over the years is, you need to constantly bring in talent into the team, refresh and particularly when you are at a high level and when you’re on the top,” said City’s chairman. “Having won the league, it is not the time to sit back and be content. That would be your biggest mistake. This is the time to send a strong message, that there’s no contentment, that you’re not satisfied with just winning the league. That’s great, but you want to win it again and you are committed and you are bringing more talent that is going to compete, not for the squad, but for the starting XI.”

As Liverpool adds Ibrahima Konate to a back line that will welcome Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip back from long-term injuries and Chelsea eyes Thomas Tuchel’s preferred ingredients, Pep Guardiola’s recipe may not need changes in style but simply personnel.

Who do you think Pep would choose as his ideal front man? Perhaps we should rank the contenders, but that’s a post for another time. We’ll suggest Lewandowski, who has hinted at a move away from Bayern Munich, defended Guardiola’s record while the pair were together, and is yet to test the Premier League waters.

