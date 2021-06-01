Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The official end of season award nominees have been announced by the Premier League and there is absolutely no debate whatsoever surrounding the selections…

Said no-one.

[ MORE: Full highlights, analysis of PL season ]

Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season, Manager of the Season and Goal of the Season awards are set to be dished out, with the Premier League springing a few surprises with their official selections.

There is always a lot of focus on which players don’t make the cut, while below is the list of nominees in full for each award with our rankings of who are the favorites.

There are some leading contenders in each category, but there is also a few awards which could really go to anyone. I’m looking at the young player of the year and the manager of the year award in particular.

Yes, Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to the Premier League title, but was that unexpected? Perhaps David Moyes and Brendan Rodgers deserved to be the favorites for that award?

And what about the player of the season? Is Harry Kane really the runaway leader?

You can also vote via the Premier League’s official channels (see below) and in the video above you can get our end of season award winners in full.

Player of the Season nominees

1. Harry Kane

2. Ruben Dias

3. Kevin de Bruyne

4. Jack Grealish

5. Mason Mount

6. Tomas Soucek

7. Mohamed Salah

8. Bruno Fernandes

Young Player of the Season nominees

1. Ruben Dias

2. Mason Mount

3. Declan Rice

4. Phil Foden

5. Bukayo Saka

6. Marcus Rashford

7. Illan Meslier

8. Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Manager of the Season nominees

1. David Moyes

2. Pep Guardiola

3. Marcelo Bielsa

4. Brendan Rodgers

5. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Goal of the Season nominees

1. Erik Lamela

2. Manuel Lanzini

3. Edinson Cavani

4. Sebastian Haller

5. Bruno Fernandes

6. James Maddison

7. Jesse Lingard

8. Mohamed Salah

9. Ola Aina

