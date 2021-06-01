Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic, Champions League winner, is pumped about the potential of this USMNT squad as he prepares to link up with Gregg Berhalter’s boys.

Pulisic, 22, is the main man for the USMNT and both he and Zack Steffen will feature in their CONCACAF Nations League finals games after competing in the Champions League final at the weekend.

This is a big summer for Pulisic and his young USMNT teammates, as the Nations League is followed by the Gold Cup and then World Cup qualifiers.

The likes of Weston McKennie, Steffen and Tyler Adams are leading stars too, but there’s no doubt that recently-crowned UCL champ Pulisic will lead the way this week, before having a well-earned break during the Gold Cup.

Speaking to our own Tim Howard about the potential of this young group, Pulisic couldn’t hide his excitement about what they can achieve.

“It’s an incredible group that we have around right now,” Pulisic said. “It makes me proud, personally, just watching these guys playing at the highest level. What it does for the country is obviously that those guys are developing at the highest level, constantly.

“It is also showing kids in America back home that are thinking ‘you know what, I can do this too!’ And I hope that’s what kids are thinking because anything is possible. We are showing it now that we can hang out here in Europe as well and it is only positive and it is inspirational.”

What would be a good summer for USMNT?

Pulisic will be the leading man as Berhalter’s side try to win the Nations League in what will be a key tune-up couple of matches before the big dance, the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which kick off in September and take place in October and November.

By then, Berhalter should know his best XI and it would be a huge shock if Pulisic isn’t captain.

The way he led by example in the recent friendly win at Northern Ireland was superb, and he told ProSoccerTalk he wants that pressure and to push himself, and the USMNT to new heights.

This summer is all about one thing, though: building up to start the World Cup qualifiers on fire.

