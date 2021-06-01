Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news sees both Adama Traore and Declan Rice linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.

With Thomas Tuchel leading Chelsea to UEFA Champions League glory, he’s set to get a new contract and plenty of transfer funds to make a few key additions.

Chelsea will offload plenty of fringe players and replace with quality, according to Tuchel.

With that in mind, let’s look at two quality players who are linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Adama Traore a good option for Chelsea

The Wolves winger is out of contract in 2023 and has stalled on signing a new deal, so this could be the summer he finally moves on.

According to the Daily Express, Traore is an option for Tuchel as he wants to add pace to his attack. We know that Traore has that in bundles and his end product in the attacking areas of the pitch have improved drastically in recent seasons too.

Traore, 25, was left out of the Wolves team on plenty of occasions by former boss Nuno Espirito Santo last season, but that was largely due to consistent injury issues.

Does Traore arriving spell the end for some of Chelsea’s other wingers?

The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech may be looking over the shoulders a little, with perhaps CHO the most vulnerable as Traore can also do a job as a right-wing back. The Spanish international will likely see this as the right time to move on from Wolves, as Nuno departed in recent weeks.

Declan Rice still coveted

It feels like the West Ham midfielder has been linked with a move to Chelsea for the last 32 transfer windows, and this summer is no different.

The former Chelsea academy product had a fine season for the Hammers, as they finished sixth and qualified for the Europa League group stage.

Rice, 22, is said to be worth over $120 million and West Ham don’t want to sell their prized asset. However, the Telegraph believe that Rice could be part of a huge summer spending spree at Chelsea.

With N’Golo Kante still dominating at he age of 30, eventually he will need to be replaced.

Rice is the perfect replacement, as he not only wins the ball back and provides a brilliant shield to the back three/four, but he can also drive forward and start attacks.

Tuchel reportedly wants a wide defender/winger, central midfielder and a central striker, and if Chelsea can pull that off, they would be genuine title contenders next season, and for the next few seasons after that.

