VIDEO: PST unfiltered – USMNT summer, Tuchel vexes Pep, Ancelotti exit

ProSoccerTalk is now on video as well as in written format as plenty of opinions are coming to your Premier League videos. Unleash the beast, as they say.

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

With JPW is based in England and heading to PL games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the Premier League

Champions League Final redux: Half-Pep bottle, half-Tuchel masterpiece?

“No Rodri, no party” doesn’t have the same ring when the Manchester City midfielder’s name is plugged into place reserved for Andrea Pirlo, but Nick contends that Pep Guardiola cost himself a UCL title when he set his lineup versus Chelsea.

Joe agrees a bit, while Andy Edwards says, “Hold on, his ideas make sense. They just didn’t work.”

Carlo Magnifico goes back to Spain

The gents break down Carlo Ancelotti’s sudden move from Everton back to Real Madrid, and there’s also plenty of discussion on what’s next for Everton, Spurs, Palace, and Wolves when it comes to the managerial carousel.

USMNT falls to Switzerland, what’s next for national team as well as its players’ club futures?

Joe, Andy, and Nick agree that Switzerland is pretty darn good but say there’s reason to worry about center back.

The gents also discuss who needs a move from their current club, whether European-based like Josh Sargent or still settled in MLS.

