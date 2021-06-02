Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

England and France were victorious in their latest preparations for EURO 2020, while Germany and the Netherland settled for disappointing draws against significantly weaker opposition…

England 1-0 Austria

Bukayo Saka slotted home from a tight angle to not only score the game’s only goal in the 57th minute, but to also grab his first goal for the senior team, lending further support to the faction of England fans hoping manager Gareth Southgate will give the 19-year-old a feature place in the team this summer.

The result and performance were, however, marred by an incredibly late injury to right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose place in the England team is now very much in doubt.

France 3-0 Wales

The reigning world champions were the big winners on Wednesday, as Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele all scored goals for Didier Deschamps’ side. Given the defensive and midfield strength which already exists for Les Bleus, the thought of the star-studded attack also finding its footing ahead of EURO 2020 will be a terrifying prospect for the rest of the field.

It wasn’t all perfect for the French attacking unit, though, as Karim Benzema marked his first national team appearance in nearly six years with a missed penalty kick in the 27th minute.

Germany 1-1 Denmark

Florian Neuhaus poked home a loose ball from inside the six-yard box in the 48th minute to give Germany a 1-0 lead early in the second half, but Denmark hit back through Yussuf Poulsen in the 71st to earn a morale-boosting draw with the 2016 semifinalists.

Netherlands 2-2 Scotland

A 2-2 draw with Scotland certainly isn’t the way Frank de Boer wanted to begin the Netherland’s pre-EURO 2020 run-up, but he especially didn’t want to require an 89th-minute equalizer to secure said draw.

Scotland went ahead twice on Wednesday, first in the 11th minute courtesy of Jack Hendry, before Memphis Depay pulled the Oranje level seven minutes later; then, again in the 64th through Kevin Nisbet, but it was Depay who once again found the back of the net in the final minute of regular time.

