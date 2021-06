USMNT, USWNT schedules: How to watch U.S. in Gold Cup, Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A busy summer for the United States men’s and women’s national team takes its first competitive steps when the USMNT meets Honduras in Thursday’s CONCACAF Nations League semifinal and won’t let up until August apart from a brief pause.

Gregg Berhalter’s men prepared for the CNL with a 2-1 friendly loss to Switzerland in St. Gallen and will go from underdog to heavy favorite when they meet Los Catrachos.

[ MORE: Tottenham in talks with Antonio Conte ]

Speaking of heavy favorites, the women begin a run of friendlies with the start of their five-match “send-off” series on June 10 against Portugal.

The women hope to return to the podium at the Tokyo Olympics after failing to medal in Rio.

How to watch USMNT and USWNT in Nations League, Gold Cup, Olympics, friendlies

Olympics: NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium

CONCACAF Nations League: Paramount Plus, Univision, TUDN

Friendlies: ESPN+ or FoxSports.com

Gold Cup: Fox, FS1 and FS2

USMNT, USWNT schedules for Summer 2021 (All start times ET)

Thursday, June 3

7:30pm: Honduras v USMNT in CONCACAF Nations League semifinal

Sunday, June 6

USMNT v Mexico or Costa Rica in CONCACAF Nations League third-place game (6:30pm) or final (9pm)

Wednesday, June 9

7pm: USMNT v Costa Rica international friendly

Thursday, June 10

8:30pm: USWNT v Portugal international friendly

Sunday, June 13

10pm: USWNT v Jamaica international friendly

Wednesday, June 16

9pm: USWNT v Nigeria international friendly

Thursday, July 1

8pm: USWNT v Mexico international friendly

Monday, July 5

6pm: USWNT v Mexico international friendly

Saturday, July 10

8:30 pm: USMNT v TBD (qualifier) in Gold Cup group stage

Thursday, July 15

9:30 pm: Martinique v USMNT in Gold Cup group stage

Sunday, July 18

5 pm: USMNT v Canada in Gold Cup group stage

Wednesday, July 21

4:30pm: USWNT v Sweden in Olympics group stage

Saturday, July 24

7:30pm: USWNT v New Zealand in Olympics group stage

Saturday, July 24 or Sunday, July 25

USMNT (if qualified) in Gold Cup quarterfinals

Tuesday, July 27

4pm: USWNT v Australia in Olympics group stage

Thursday, July 29

USMNT (if qualified) in Gold Cup semifinals

Friday, July 30

USWNT (if qualified) in Olympic quarterfinals

Sunday, August 1

USMNT (if qualified) in Gold Cup final

Monday, August 2

USWNT (if qualified) in Olympic semifinals

Thursday, August 5 or Friday, August 6

USWNT (if qualified) in Olynpic bronze medal match or gold medal match

Follow @NicholasMendola