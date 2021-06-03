CONCACAF World Cup qualifying: How to watch, state of play, schedule

We’re still quite a few months away from the third round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, when the United States men’s national team, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Jamaica will be joined by three upstarts to vie for the confederation’s 3.5 places in Qatar 2022.
No one’s clinched their place in the second round yet, and the first round wraps up over the next week with plenty of action on Universo, TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app.
And Andres Cantor will lead the way to make the “Gooooooools” ring out in his extra special way.
The winners of Groups A through F will head to the second round: a two-legged playoff for the three spaces in the Octagonal (or The Ocho).
Group A
State of play
The U.S. Virgin Island have been eliminated and leaders Montserrat’s hold on first is tenuous, having played thrice compared to the alive-and-chasing pack’s two each.
The top match and potential group decider comes on the last day, when El Salvador and Antigua and Barbuda could both be unbeaten and playing for a second-round spot when they meet in San Salvador.
Remaining matches
Friday: Antigua and Barbuda v Grenada
Saturday: U.S. Virgin Islands v El Salvador
Tuesday: Grenada v Montserrat
Tuesday: El Salvador v Antigua and Barbuda
Group B
State of play
Canada and Suriname are 2-0 and meet on the final day, while Aruba and Cayman Islands have been eliminated. Bermuda can still make it through but will need to have to beat Suriname and hope Canada falls to either Aruba or Suriname.
But make no mistake: Canada are heavy favorites.
Remaining matches
Friday: Suriname v Bermuda
Saturday: Aruba v Canada
Tuesday: Bermuda v Cayman Islands
Tuesday: Canada v Suriname
Group C
State of play
Curacao and Guatemala are 2-0 and will meet on the last day, heavily-favored in their third group stage matches versus St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the British Virgin Islands.
Remaining matches
Friday: Guatemala v St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Saturday: British Virgin Islands v Curacao
Tuesday: St. Vincent and the Grenadines v Cuba
Tuesday: Curacao v Guatemala
Group D
State of play
The Dominican Republic and Panama are 2-0 and will meet at Rod Carew Stadium on Tuesday. Barring a Barbados win over the DR in Santo Domingo on Friday, that’ll be for the group.
Remaining matches
Friday: Dominican Republic v Barbados
Saturday: Anguilla v Panama
Tuesday: Barbados v Dominica
Tuesday: Panama v Dominican Republic
Group E
State of play
Nicaragua and Haiti are 1-0, and Belize is still in it if it can beat Nicaragua on Thursday. It’s a five-team group, so fewer games overall.
Remaining matches
Friday: Nicaragua v Belize
Saturday: Turks and Caicos v Haiti
Tuesday: Haiti v Nicaragua
Group
State of play
Saint Kitts and Nevis is in the driver’s seat having won its first two matches while group favorites Trinidad and Tobago drew Puerto Rico in its second. Guyana is still in the mix with a defeat of Saint Kitts and Nevis.
Remaining matches
Friday: Saint Kitts and Nevis v Guyana
Saturday: Bahamas v Trinidad and Tobago
Tuesday: Guyana v Puerto Rico
Tuesday: Trinidad and Tobago v Saint Kitts and Nevis
How to watch CONCACAF World Cup qualifying first round in USA (Spanish language)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Friday, June 4
|6 p.m.
|Guatemala vs. St. Vincent & The Grenadines
|Universo,
Telemundo Deportes app
|6:55 p.m.
|Dominican Republic vs. Barbados
|Telemundo Deportes app
|8:55 p.m.
|Nicaragua vs. Belize
|Telemundo Deportes app
|Saturday, June 5
|7 p.m.
|U.S. Virgin Islands vs. El Salvador
|Universo,
Telemundo Deportes app
|7:55 p.m.
|Anguilla vs. Panama
|Telemundo Deportes app
|Tuesday, June 8 **
|4:55 p.m.
|Haiti vs. Nicaragua
|Telemundo Deportes app
|7:55 p.m.
|Curacao vs. Guatemala
|Universo,
Telemundo Deportes app
|9 p.m.
|El Salvador vs. Antigua & Barbuda
|Telemundo Deportes app
|10 p.m.
|Panama vs. Dominican Republic
|Telemundo Deportes app
|11 p.m.
|Rumbo al Mundial: Objetivo Qatar
|Universo,
Telemundo Deportes app