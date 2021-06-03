Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

EURO 2020 will be one heck of a show this summer, as games will be hosted across Europe to celebrate the 60th anniversary.

With the tournament delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has changed quite a bit for some of these teams.

The likes of France, Spain, Belgium, Germany and England are still among the favorites, while the likes of the Netherlands and Portugal have dropped off a little in recent months.

Dark horses galore include Italy, Denmark and Wales, while first-timers Finland and North Macedonia will add plenty of intrigue.

From Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane to Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale to Kevin de Bruyne, stars will shine across Europe this summer.

11 stadiums across 11 difference European countries will host games, with Wembley Stadium also hosting the semifinals and finals, plus games played in Glasgow, Seville, Budapest, Munich, Copenhagen, Baku, St Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest and Rome.

Below is the full schedule, plus betting odds, stream links, TV schedule and everything else you need for the European Championships.

How to watch, stream

When: June 11 to July 11

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

Betting odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Outright winners

England: +500

France: +500

Belgium: +600

Germany: +750

Spain: +750

Portugal: +800

Italy: +1100

Netherlands: +1100

EURO 2020 – Group stage schedule (all kick off times ET)

Friday, June 11

3pm: Italy v. Turkey

Saturday, June 12

9am: Switzerland v. Wales

12pm: Finland v. Denmark

3pm: Russia v. Belgium

Sunday, June 13

9am: Croatia v. England

12pm: North Macedonia v. Austria

3pm: Ukraine v. Netherlands

Monday, June 14

9am: Czech Republic v. Scotland

12pm: Slovakia v. Poland

3pm: Sweden v. Spain

Tuesday, June 15

12pm: Portugal v. Hungary

3pm: Germany v. France

Wednesday, June 16

9am: Russia v. Finland

12pm: Wales v. Turkey

3pm: Switzerland v. Italy

Thursday, June 17

9am: North Macedonia v. Ukraine

12pm: Belgium v. Denmark

3pm: Austria v. Netherlands

Friday, June 18

9am: Slovakia v. Sweden

12pm: Czech Republic v. Croatia

3pm: Scotland v. England

Saturday, June 19

9am: France v. Hungary

12pm: Germany v. Portugal

3pm: Poland v. Spain

Sunday, June 20

12pm: Wales v. Italy

12pm: Turkey v. Switzerland

Monday, June 21

12pm: Netherlands v. North Macedonia

12pm: Austria v. Ukraine

3pm: Belgium v. Finland

3pm: Denmark v. Russia

Tuesday, June 22

3pm: Scotland v. Croatia

3pm: England v. Czech Republic

Wednesday, June 23

12pm: Spain v. Slovakia

12pm: Poland v. Sweden

3pm: Hungary v. Germany

3pm: France v. Portugal

Knockout round schedule

Round of 16

Saturday, June 26

Match 37: Winner Group A v Runner up Group C

Match 38: Runner up Group A v Runner up Group B

Sunday, June 27

Match 39: Winner Group B v 3rd Group A/D/E/F

Match 40: Winner Group C v 3rd Group D/E/F

Monday, June 28

Match 41: Winner Group F v 3rd Group A/B/C

Match 42: Runner up Group D v Runner up Group E

Tuesday, June 29

Match 43: Winner Group E v 3rd Group A/B/C/D

Match 44: Winner Group D v Runner up Group F

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 2

Match 45: Winner match 41 v Winner match 42

Match 46: Winner match 39 v Winner match 37

Saturday, July 3

Match 47: Winner match 40 v Winner match 38

Match 48: Winner match 43 v Winner match 44

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 6

Match 49: Winner match 46 v Winner match 45

Wednesday, July 7

Match 50: Winner match 48 v Winner match 47

Final

Sunday, July 11

Match 51: Winner match 49 v Winner match 50

