Gio Reyna: USMNT wasteful vs Honduras but ‘we’ll be ready for the final’

Giovanni Reyna knows that both he and his United States men’s national team performances were good enough for a win but not good enough for their expectations.

Reyna is one of several USMNT players who came close to scoring in the first half of a 1-0 win over Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal in Colorado, but it was Jordan Siebatcheu’s 90th-minute goal that delivered the U.S. into Sunday’s final.

Reyna, 18, cut through the Honduras defense via dribbles and passes and he came within centimeters of opening the scoring with a particularly mazy early dribble and shot.

But the fact of the matter is that the game was in the balance far longer than it should’ve been for a mismatch of quality on home soil.

“It was the first tough official competitive game we have and to show the resilience to win at the end is what matters,” Reyna said, before adding that, “We need to score more goals. I missed too many chances. We had too many chances we missed. I should’ve scored a few. We’ll be ready for the final. We’ve gotta recover and see who we play.”

The Yanks will meet either Mexico or Costa Rica on Sunday in what would be the first international trophy for Reyna and coach Gregg Berhalter.

“We know it’s a good opportunity and I’m sure we’re all hungry for another trophy after having success individually in Europe this season.”

