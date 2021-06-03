Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League will be awash with transfers this summer, and it will be intriguing to see where each club strengthens.

It’s safe to say that a ton of Premier League clubs are on the hunt for strikers, while there will also be some cash flying around as clubs largely kept their wallets in their pockets last summer.

Simply put: expect a busy few months in the transfer market.

Below is a look at the business each Premier League club needs to do as a top priority this summer.

Arsenal: Center back, right back, attacking midfielder

With David Luiz leaving, plus Gabriel struggling a little, this is definitely an area where Arsenal can improve. At right back it seems likely Hector Bellerin will move on, plus Cedric is a back-up option, so additions are needed in that area too. Martin Odegaard will likely head back to Real Madrid, so a new central creative player is needed. Emile Smith Rowe will be the likely starter in that role, but Arteta will need to strengthen throughout and bring down the average age of his team. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe have to deliver the goods, and plenty of goals, up top.

Aston Villa: Forward, left back

If Ollie Watkins is out, there’s a big drop off. Wesley may be okay after his injury, but bringing in a back-up striker would be smart. Some competition for Matt Targett at left back would be a good idea too.

Brentford: Goalkeeper, center back

It’s always tough to strengthen a newly-promoted team, but Brentford’s defense could do with a bit of an upgrade. Their savvy recruitment model means they will keep everyone guessing with new additions. Do they reward this team for getting promotion, though?

Brighton and Hove Albion: Central striker

Every summer it seems to be the same and although Danny Welbeck had a good end to the campaign, you can’t rely on his injury status. Brighton need to add a prolific forward to add the cutting edge to their attack.

Burnley: Central midfielder

Sean Dyche is pretty set at the back and up top, but they need a real creative spark in central midfield.

Chelsea: Central striker, center back

Hard to strengthen the European Champions, but they will no doubt push hard to sign a world-class center forward in Haaland, Lukaku or Kane. Adding a young center back would be key too, as Declan Rice could also fill the gap in holding midfield/center back.

Crystal Palace: Everywhere!

With so many players out of contract, Palace need a huge overhaul. Center back and central midfield seem to be their most-pressing areas to add for their new manager, while keeping Zaha will be key.

Everton: Center back, right back, central midfield

Again, another new manager will be given the chance to strengthen. An upgrade on their center backs, a younger right back and more creative central midfielder would be key.

Leeds United: Attacking midfielder, left back

Rodrigo De Paul has been linked and Leeds want a creative central force. Alioski could be on his way out, so they need a left back too. Bielsa prepares versatile players, so he will go for some hybrid stars.

Leicester City: Center back, striker

When Jonny Evans and Soyuncu were out for spells, it hit them hard. Adding a center back and a long-term replacement for Vardy is needed.

Liverpool: Nobody

This is boring, but Liverpool getting Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez back is like two new signings. Plus, they’ve already signed Ibrahima Konate too. Other than that, they are set. As long as injuries are kind to them.

Manchester City: Central striker

They will go big for a striker after losing Sergio Aguero, and it all depends on who they can sign. Haaland or Kane will be tough to sign, but not impossible, while Jack Grealish is a luxury signing.

Manchester United: Center back, winger

They really need to upgrade the position alongside Harry Maguire. There are a few options out there, but Konate and Upamecano have already moved on. They have to act fast. Jadon Sancho could finally arrive, but again, it will be a tough deal to do. They probably need a slightly different option out wide. Sancho provides that.

Newcastle United: Striker, right back

Callum Wilson’s absence hit them hard, and they need a back up option. A right back who can play as a wing-back would also be handy.

Norwich City: Central striker, center back, goalkeeper

It would be harsh to replace the likes of Pukki, Hanley and Krul, but they proved two seasons ago they can’t quite cut it in the Premier League. Norwich will not spend big, though.

Southampton: Goalkeeper, left back

With two experienced goalkeepers struggling, Hasenhuttl needs an upgrade. Left back Bertrand has left on a free, so he needs to be replaced, and Saints have been linked with Junior Firpo.

Tottenham Hotspur: Center back, right back

They’ve never properly replaced Trippier and Aurier is leaving, so right back is essential. Two new center backs are needed too.

Watford: Central striker

They weren’t the highest-scoring team in the Championship and are solid defensively, but some more firepower would make a big difference.

West Ham United: Attacking midfield, striker

If they could sign Jesse Lingard permanently, that would be ideal. Aside from that, adding some genuine competition up top for Michail Antonio is key. Also, if David Moyes remains in charge, adding extra depth will be essential to having a good crack at the Europa League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Striker

This season proved just how much they rely on Raul Jimenez and they need a better back-up option to the Mexico star. Uncertain summer now that Nuno Espirito Santo has left.

