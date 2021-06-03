Transfer news: Varane to Manchester United; PL big boys chase Tapsoba

Center back is the name of the game as Premier League clubs look at the top four and see names like Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Harry Maguire, and Antonio Rudiger.

Now Konate wasn’t with Liverpool last season but neither was Van Dijk for most of it due to a long-term knee injury, but Manchester United and Chelsea would look at the list of the biggest names in the league and note that they only had one each.

Varane to Manchester United

A story out of Spain says Raphael Varane is not signing a contract extension with Real Madrid because he understands that Manchester United is prepared to buy him and offer him much better wages.

Varane could cost United as much as $84 million this summer should Madrid agree to sell him, though another report suggests that Real could be willing to offload the 28-year-old Frenchman for around half that fee.

That would feel like quite a bargain, especially considering that United has paid nearly $100 million for Harry Maguire, $39 million for Victor Lindelof, and $42 million for Eric Bailly dating back to 2016, none of whom came with the reputation and accolades of Varane.

The center back has won the World Cup with France as well as four European Cups and three La Liga crowns with Real Madrid.

Tapsoba to Chelsea, Manchester United

Somewhere between the Varane price tags comes Edmond Tapsoba, the Bayer Leverkusen center back being eyed by both United and Chelsea according to reports.

