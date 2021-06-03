USMNT player ratings v Honduras: Brooks, Siebatcheu deliver as stars slip

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a night of few stars for the United States men’s national team, who let a bright start fade into a halftime morass that extended deep into the second half.

But Man of the Match John Brooks combined with team spirit animal Weston McKennie to cue up super sub Jordan Siebatcheu’s stoppage-time winner to save Gregg Berhalter the blushes of a tournament exit at the first time of asking.

As for some of the other big names, it was not an ideal day for Christian Pulisic, Zack Steffen, and Sergino Dest.

USMNT player ratings v Honduras

Zack Steffen: 6 — Dealt with some dangerous counters and pressing, made an early save but then made a terrible decision that nearly gave Honduras an early lead. Recovered well enough to get back to average.

Antonee Robinson (Off 78′): 5 — Right now the Fulham man is starting to feel like this generation’s Timothy Chandler, pretty valuable for club but not quite finding the same level for country.

John Brooks: 8 — One bad giveaway but made up for it with numerous big tackles and the “hockey assist” on Siebatcheu’s goal. Most important player in the pool, given the lack of depth? And when can we see him with Walker Zimmerman (or at least until Chris Richards finds his footing)?

Mark McKenzie: 6 — Some very good moments and ultimately lived to earn another start.

Sergino Dest: 5 — Struggled with Alberth Elis, bailed out by Brooks on more than one occasion.

Weston McKennie: 7 — A couple of solid recovery tackles and the run and headed assist that provided the win.

Jackson Yueill: 6 — Steady enough, but some misadventures with the ball at potentially-costly times.

Sebastian Lletget: 5 — Essentially invisible, which is shocking given his steady and even starring roles in a USA shirt.

Christian Pulisic (Off 90′): 6 — Wanna know how respected the Chelsea man is going to be in CONCACAF? He wasn’t just battered at every turn by Honduras, he was magnetically marked and double teamed at times, struggling to assert himself on the contest.

Giovanni Reyna (Off 78′): 7 — He was very good and got chopped up by the Hondurans. Could’ve scored early and showed some outstanding range of passing.

Josh Sargent (Off 78′): 7 — As weird as it was to see Reyna yanked with 12 minutes in the first 90, Sargent didn’t look tired and had made key plays in both boxes. Without him staying with his mark and showing tremendous coordination with a goal line clearance, Honduras leads at halftime.

Subs

Reggie Cannon (On 78′): 6 — Just fine.

Brenden Aaronson (On 78′): 6 — Good industry and instincts to lay off a bid at the goal.

Jordan Siebatcheu (On 78′): 8 — Match-winning goals are how jobs are one.

Kellyn Acosta (On 83′): N/A

Matt Miazga (On 90′): N/A

