CONCACAF Nations League schedule: How to watch USMNT, Mexico

The inaugural CONCACAF Nations League is finally going to crown a champion after the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament’s final four nations to wait a year.
Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT beat Honduras narrowly and they will face Mexico in the final after they edged by Costa Rica on penalty kicks.
[ MORE: Nations League schedule, scores, stats ]
He’ll also hope the performance is a springboard to the Gold Cup and World Cup qualification, as the USMNT could match wits with heated rivals Mexico on as many as three occasions before the end of 2021.
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
Below is the full schedule, plus betting odds, stream links, TV schedule and everything else you need for the CONCACAF Nations League.
How to watch, stream
When: June 3-6
TV Channel/Stream: CBS Sports Network, Paramount Plus
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com
Betting odds – forthcoming from our partner, PointsBet
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links
CONCACAF Nations League finals’ schedule (all kickoff times ET)
Thursday, June 3
Semifinal 1: Honduras 0-1 USMNT
Semifinal 2: Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica (Mexico won 5-4 on penalties)
Sunday, June 6
Third-place game: Honduras v. Costa Rica — 6:30pm
Final: USMNT – Mexico — 9pm