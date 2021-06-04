Plenty of new Premier League kits for the 2021-22 season have been released, so let’s have a look at the fresh jerseys for next season.

The end of a season and the few days after it are always exciting, as clubs start to roll out their new kits and some have even worn their shirts for next season already.

Based on those previews and the newly-released kits, we will have a go at ranking the best of the bunch.

Remember: there is no right or wrong answer here. It all comes down to taste. Luckily, ProSoccerTalk has a lot of that…

Anyway, below are the new Premier League kits for the 2021-22 season which have been released, so far, and we will update this over the summer with more rankings and thoughts.

Ranking new Premier League kits for the 2021-22 season

1. Everton

Gorgeous away kits from Hummel, who have a nod to Everton’s past. The Danish brand are back in the soccer game in a big way and they’re doing a fantastic job to update some of these retro looks. Everton’s fans are happy. With their kit.

2. Liverpool

Simple but with a touch of class, this Liverpool home shirt is a beauty. The slight diagonal lines through the kit are beautiful, and so too is the orangey-red trim.

3. Arsenal

A lovely retro look to this yellow away jersey. The logo is a throwback one too, and I love how huge it is! This shade of yellow is also fantastic and really takes you back to the 1970s. Which, with a retro design, is precisely what they’re trying to do. Well done.

4. Tottenham

A fresh look for 2021/22! 😎 ⤵️ Check out our new @nikefootball home kit.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 24, 2021

Keeping it simple is sometimes the best thing to do and Spurs have done that. The result is this elegant number, and it will be a huge favorite with the fans. The sleek look and pure white design is classic and this is retro with modern touches. Will Harry Kane be wearing this kit, though?

5. Southampton

Now, there’s only so much you can do with red and white stripes but this is a great first kit from new Saints kit supplier Hummel. After several years with Under Armour, who experimented a lot with other designs, Saints moved to Hummel from this summer and are back in their famous red and white stripes. Hummel were their kit sponsors throughout the 1980s and early 1990s and surely there will be lots more retro kits to come. Only gripe: could we have red and white stripes on the back of the kit too?

6. Brighton

Well, see above. Further along the south coast, Brighton have also gone back to their traditional stripes. Last season they played in blue and had small white pinstripes, but their new kit, which they debuted in the big win against Manchester City in their final home game of the season, is what you would expect. It feels like Brighton have had this same exact kit about 45 times in their history. Still, there’s only so much you can do with stripes.

7. Chelsea

Now, Chelsea are out there with their kit designs and there is a little too much going on for me here. Lots of different types of patterns and I’m not a fan of the yellow stripe up the side. Keep it simple with a nice blue version of what Tottenham had. Fair play for trying something different, but probably best to stick to a classic design.

8. Leicester City

In the nicest way possible, this looks like a template kit from the lower leagues. The sponsor logo is huge and doesn’t really fit the shirt, and the spotty design just doesn’t look good. Sorry, Foxes fans.

