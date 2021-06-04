Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract extension at Chelsea, as the German coach will be hanging around Stamford Bridge for a while longer.

[ MORE: Full highlights, analysis of PL season ]

Tuchel, 47, delivered the UEFA Champions League title just five months after being appointed as Chelsea boss.

He also guided the Blues into the Premier League’s top four and reached the FA Cup final, as his defensive organization turned Chelsea’s season around and gave their young attacking players a platform to flourish from.

Here’s what Tuchel said about extending his contract, which was due to run out in the summer of 2022 but will now run until the summer of 2024.

“I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family,” Tuchel said. “There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation.”

A deserved contract extension

There has probably never been a more deserved contract extension in the history of the Premier League.

Tuchel set the right tone from day one in January, putting faith in Chelsea’s experienced pros to set up a solid defensive platform and rotating his attacking players expertly to damage big teams on the counter. And, of course, he had N’Golo Kante.

In his 30 games in charge so far, Chelsea have conceded just 16 goals and have suffered just five defeats.

With Tuchel having a lengthy chat with owner Roman Abramovich on the pitch after their Champions League win against Manchester City in Porto, this extension was inevitable and he spoke about the hunger and desire to challenge for the Premier League title next season with this young squad.

This extension also suggests that plenty of cash will be around this summer for Tuchel to strengthen his squad in key areas, as a central striker, center back and a midfield player are said to be their main targets.

The German coach has been a breath of fresh air at Stamford Bridge as his positive personality coupled with his intense directions on the pitch has seen Chelsea develop a clear playing style.

After being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain on Christmas Eve in 2020, this is some comeback story for Tuchel.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports