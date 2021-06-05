CONCACAF Nations League schedule: How to watch USMNT, Mexico

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The inaugural CONCACAF Nations League is finally going to crown a champion after the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament’s final four nations to wait a year.

Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT beat Honduras narrowly and they will face Mexico in the final after they edged by Costa Rica on penalty kicks.

Nations League schedule, scores, stats

He’ll also hope the performance is a springboard to the Gold Cup and World Cup qualification, as the USMNT could match wits with heated rivals Mexico on as many as three occasions before the end of 2021.

How to watch PL in the USA

Below is the full schedule, plus betting odds, stream links, TV schedule and everything else you need for the CONCACAF Nations League.

How to watch, stream

When: June 3-6

TV Channel/Stream: CBS Sports Network, Paramount Plus

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

Betting odds – forthcoming from our partner, PointsBet

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner

CONCACAF Nations League finals’ schedule (all kickoff times ET)

Thursday, June 3

Semifinal 1: Honduras 0-1 USMNT

Semifinal 2: Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica (Mexico won 5-4 on penalties)

Sunday, June 6

Third-place game: Honduras v. Costa Rica — 6:30pm

Final: USMNT – Mexico — 9pm

