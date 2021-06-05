Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Conte to Tottenham is not happening, as talks broke down between Spurs and the Italian coach.

Okay, now what?

Spurs are still expected to appoint Fabio Paratici, who worked with Conte from 2011-14 at Juventus, as their new sporting director despite these talks collapsing.

Multiple reports from the UK and our partners at Sky Italy claim that Conte had serious reservations about the transfer budget he would have, while Tottenham didn’t want to bring in all of his backroom staff and believed he wasn’t willing to nurture young talent coming through their academy.

Hence, it’s a no for Antonio.

It is believed the former Inter Milan boss, who only stepped down last week after leading them to the Serie A title, may now take a year out from the game and wait for a job he wants to take.

What, and who, next for Tottenham?

That is the big question.

Conte was probably always out of their reach when it comes to a manager of his caliber starting a rebuilding job, but if he was given the transfer funds he needed, you would think it would have been a success.

Mauricio Pochettino was reportedly keen on returning to Spurs and leaving Paris Saint-Germain, but the latter have dug their heels in and will not let him leave PSG just six months since he arrived.

Pochettino is still the favorite with the bookies, but a return seems tougher than it seemed last week. With Paratici coming in, the direction of Spurs’ managerial hunt may change.

Tottenham must now work their way down the list of other managerial candidates, with Nuno Espirito Santo, Eddie Howe and Graham Potter all linked with the jobs.

With Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolves all looking for new managers too, the managerial merry-go-round is intense this summer.

Tottenham may have to think outside the box and someone like Erik ten Hag, who recently signed a new contract at Ajax, is still an option. Roberto Martinez may be an option after the European Championships too, but the main thing is that despite sacking Jose Mourinho in April, Tottenham are no closer to appointing a manager.

Daniel Levy is taking his time, but time is ticking on and the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and others will be anxious to see what is planned.

