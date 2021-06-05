EURO 2020 will be one heck of a show this summer, as games will be hosted across Europe to celebrate the 60th anniversary.
With the tournament delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has changed quite a bit for some of these teams.
The likes of France, Spain, Belgium, Germany and England are still among the favorites, while the likes of the Netherlands and Portugal have dropped off a little in recent months.
Dark horses galore include Italy, Denmark and Wales, while first-timers Finland and North Macedonia will add plenty of intrigue.
From Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane to Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale to Kevin de Bruyne, stars will shine across Europe this summer.
11 stadiums across 11 difference European countries will host games, with Wembley Stadium also hosting the semifinals and finals, plus games played in Glasgow, Seville, Budapest, Munich, Copenhagen, Baku, St Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest and Rome.
Below is the full schedule, plus betting odds, stream links, TV schedule and everything else you need for the European Championships.
How to watch, stream
When: June 11 to July 11
TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com
Betting odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet
Outright winners
England: +500
France: +500
Belgium: +600
Germany: +750
Spain: +750
Portugal: +800
Italy: +1100
Netherlands: +1100
EURO 2020 – Group stage schedule (all kick off times ET)
Friday, June 11
3pm: Italy v. Turkey
Saturday, June 12
9am: Switzerland v. Wales
12pm: Finland v. Denmark
3pm: Russia v. Belgium
Sunday, June 13
9am: Croatia v. England
12pm: North Macedonia v. Austria
3pm: Ukraine v. Netherlands
Monday, June 14
9am: Czech Republic v. Scotland
12pm: Slovakia v. Poland
3pm: Sweden v. Spain
Tuesday, June 15
12pm: Portugal v. Hungary
3pm: Germany v. France
Wednesday, June 16
9am: Russia v. Finland
12pm: Wales v. Turkey
3pm: Switzerland v. Italy
Thursday, June 17
9am: North Macedonia v. Ukraine
12pm: Belgium v. Denmark
3pm: Austria v. Netherlands
Friday, June 18
9am: Slovakia v. Sweden
12pm: Czech Republic v. Croatia
3pm: Scotland v. England
Saturday, June 19
9am: France v. Hungary
12pm: Germany v. Portugal
3pm: Poland v. Spain
Sunday, June 20
12pm: Wales v. Italy
12pm: Turkey v. Switzerland
Monday, June 21
12pm: Netherlands v. North Macedonia
12pm: Austria v. Ukraine
3pm: Belgium v. Finland
3pm: Denmark v. Russia
Tuesday, June 22
3pm: Scotland v. Croatia
3pm: England v. Czech Republic
Wednesday, June 23
12pm: Spain v. Slovakia
12pm: Poland v. Sweden
3pm: Hungary v. Germany
3pm: France v. Portugal
Knockout round schedule
Round of 16
Saturday, June 26
Match 37: Winner Group A v Runner up Group C
Match 38: Runner up Group A v Runner up Group B
Sunday, June 27
Match 39: Winner Group B v 3rd Group A/D/E/F
Match 40: Winner Group C v 3rd Group D/E/F
Monday, June 28
Match 41: Winner Group F v 3rd Group A/B/C
Match 42: Runner up Group D v Runner up Group E
Tuesday, June 29
Match 43: Winner Group E v 3rd Group A/B/C/D
Match 44: Winner Group D v Runner up Group F
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 2
Match 45: Winner match 41 v Winner match 42
Match 46: Winner match 39 v Winner match 37
Saturday, July 3
Match 47: Winner match 40 v Winner match 38
Match 48: Winner match 43 v Winner match 44
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 6
Match 49: Winner match 46 v Winner match 45
Wednesday, July 7
Match 50: Winner match 48 v Winner match 47
Final
Sunday, July 11
Match 51: Winner match 49 v Winner match 50
EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s group stage predictions
Group A
1. Italy
2. Switzerland
3. Wales
4. Turkey
Group B
1. Belgium
2. Denmark
3. Finland
4. Russia
Group C
1. Netherlands
2. Austria
3. Ukraine
4. North Macedonia
Group D
1. England
2. Czech Republic
3. Croatia
4. Scotland
Group E
1. Spain
2. Poland
3. Sweden
4. Slovakia
Group F
1. France
2. Portugal
3. Germany
4. Hungary