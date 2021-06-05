Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After winning the Premier League title in 2020-21, Manchester City has now cleaned up with the individual awards for the season too.

[ MORE: Full highlights, analysis of PL season ]

Pep Guardiola, Ruben Dias and Phil Foden won the manager, player and young player of the season awards respectively, as fans voted via the official Premier League channels for these awards.

As good as City were in 2020-21, two of the three awards have sparked debate with Foden seen as the nailed-on best player under the age of 23 in the Premier League.

As for the manager of the season award, many believe that David Moyes should have won that accolade for guiding West Ham to a sixth-place finish when many believed they would be relegation candidates.

Guardiola of course is a genius, but everyone expected City to win the title, and they did, as well as the League Cup and they lost in the FA Cup semifinal and Champions League final to a resurgent Chelsea. Had they won the quadruple, or even the treble, then fair enough.

But based purely on Premier League displays, West Ham were the big shocks, right?

Dias over Kane?

Harry Kane finishing as the top goalscorer and top of the assist charts also suggested he would win the player of the season award, but Dias has been rightly lauded for his impact on City’s newfound defensive solidity after he arrived from Benfica last summer.

Still, plenty believe Kane deserved this award and for what it’s worth, yours truly selected him as his Football Writers’ Association player of the season.

Rounding up the other award voted for by fans, Erik Lamela’s ridiculous Rabona goal for Tottenham at Arsenal in the north London derby was named the best goal during 2020-21.

Here are the Premier League 2020-21 official award winners in full

Player of the Season: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Manager of the Season: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Young Player of the Season: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Goal of the Season: Erik Lamela (Tottenham)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports