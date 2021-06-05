Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news focuses on ‘optimism’ that Jadon Sancho to Manchester United could actually happen this summer.

Sancho, 21, has been linked with a move to United for well over a year and the England international is set to have a breakout EURO 2020 tournament.

The Borussia Dortmund winger was chased by Manchester United last summer but Dortmund wouldn’t lower their asking price of over $150 million.

It is believed that talks are ongoing as that asking price has been dropped and personal terms have been agreed, and below are more details from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports.

“Manchester United are in continued negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over the signing of Jadon Sancho, with all parties ‘cautiously optimistic’ a deal can be done. Discussions over the England international’s transfer are centred around the overall fee Dortmund want and United’s structure of payments.

“It is thought the asking price will be significantly less than the £108m Dortmund wanted last summer – largely due to the economic effects of the ongoing pandemic and the fact Sancho is entering the final two years of his contract.”

Additional reports from Germany, from Sport1, state that official talks have been opened and Dortmund want a quick sale and are asking for $109.5 million for Sancho.

Will this deal finally get done?

One small issue (read, large issue) with this deal is that United really need to strengthen in other areas before adding another winger. Right?

With Harry Maguire out injured at the end of the season, you can already see the drop off when United’s star center back is out, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should prioritize bringing in a new center back this summer.

With Amad Diallo a rising star, plus Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Anthony Martial (a natural winger) in their squad, surely Solskjaer will look at signing a center back or central striker (ahem, United) first?

Sancho is a generational talent, there’s no denying that, but when you have Greenwood and Rashford out wide, do you need Sancho? He is a slightly different type of player and is less direct and possesses more trickery than the aforementioned duo, but this still feels like a luxury signing.

Sancho is worth it

He had a fine end to last season and on his day his assists, calm finishing and ability to drift inside from out wide is game-changing. If United want to close the gap on Manchester City and be genuine title contenders, these are the kind of players they need to sign.

With Harry Kane and Erling Haaland perhaps too expensive, Sancho seems attainable and Solskjaer will likely trim his squad in other areas to make key additions. Quality over quantity is the order of the day for United this summer.

United may also need to make a marquee signings to quell growing unrest among their fans towards the Glazer ownership, so we should expect this deal to happen. Even if it doesn’t make the most sense.

An intriguing summer awaits, once again, for Jadon Sancho.

