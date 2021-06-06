Charlotte FC signs ex-Leicester City back Christian Fuchs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Fuchs is bringing the mettle of a Premier League champion to Major League Soccer expansion side Charlotte FC.

Fuchs sent a message to Leicester City fans via his Twitter on Saturday, expressing his admiration for the Foxes as he bid adieu to the King Power Stadium following nearly seven years with the PL set.

The 35-year-old Fuchs, who owns a lower league side in New York, will join up with Charlotte in 2022 ahead of their maiden voyage in MLS. He’ll turn 36 early in that campaign.

Fuchs was 78 times capped by Austria and won the German SuperCup with Schalke as part of back-to-back seasons in the Bundesliga Best XI between Schalke and Mainz.

He then moved to Leicester ahead of their incredible run to the 2015-16 Premier League Trophy, starting 30 of the club’s final 31 PL matches and going 90 in all but one while chipping in four assists.

Fuchs has played less over the past two seasons, making 17 appearances in 2019-20 and 16 this past season.

Could a loan be in the offing? Because 18 months between meaningful matches seems bonkers and plenty of MLS sides would love to have his experience in their squad.

I’m excited to join @CharlotteFC and get to work in the Queen City! 2022 can’t come soon enough. #ForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/HVDwTvk2W4 — Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) June 6, 2021

