Man City’s Nmecha leads Germany wins EURO U21s over Portugal (video)

There was some tremendous quality on display in Sunday’s EURO U-21 final between Germany and Portugal, where a Man City man helped the Germans win the tournament by a score of 1-0.

Lukas Nmecha finished off a pass from Wolfsburg’s Ridle Baku to deliver the Germans another international honor, their third EURO U-21 crown.

Remarkably, Nmecha scored the winner in the EURO U-17 final… for England… against Portugal. The 22-year-old scored 21 times for Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht on loan from Man City this season.

The talent on both sides was immense, though Germany boasted Bayer Leverkusen phenom Florian Wirtz (18), Hertha Berlin star Arne Maier (22), and influential midfielder Niklas Dorsch of Gent (23).

Dorsch’s 85 minutes were a masterclass, as the midfielder hit on 30-of-31 passes including 8-of-9 from long range. He also made four tackles and won 6-of-9 duels. How Gent got him from Heidenheim is remarkable.

But it was Baku spotting Nmecha in acres of space with a cutting entry pass that delivered the winner for Germany.

Portugal’s roster was so deep it had AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and former Spurs loanee Gedson Fernandes coming off the bench. Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, Everton’s Joao Virginia, and Wolves’ Vitinha were also on the roster.

Keep an eye out for Porto’s Fabio Vieira, who was named Player of the Tournament. The 21-year-old string-puller started against Man City in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season and appeared in the reverse fixture as well as both quarterfinal legs against Chelsea.

Lukas Nmecha SCORES for Germany in the U21 Euros Final!🇩🇪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/EvH8spz46B — Man City Talent Watch (@CityTalentWatch) June 6, 2021

