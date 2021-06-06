Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT – Mexico is always a big occasion and this clash in Denver for the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League trophy promises to be epic.

Gregg Berhalter saw his young USMNT side scrape by Honduras in the semifinal, while Mexico beat Costa Rica on penalty kicks in an equally unconvincing win.

Now, the old foes lock horns to become the kings of CONCACAF once again, and it seems like it will be a very even encounter, both in the stands and on the pitch.

Berhalter will hope the final is a springboard to the Gold Cup and World Cup qualification, as the USMNT could match wits with heated rivals Mexico on as many as three occasions before the end of 2021.

Below is the full schedule, plus betting odds, stream links, TV schedule and everything else you need for the Nations League final.

How to watch, stream

When: June 6

TV Channel/Stream: CBS Sports Network, Paramount Plus

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

USMNT lineup and Mexico lineup

USMNT: Steffen, Dest, Brooks, McKenzie, Ream, Yedlin, Acosta, McKennie, Pulisic, Reyna, Sargent.

Mexico: Ochoa, Araujo, Moreno, Chaka, Gallardo, Edson, HH, Charly, Antuna, Tecatito, Lozano

🏆 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐀 𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐇𝐘 🏆 Your 🇺🇸 Starting XI to face 🇲🇽 in tonight’s @CNationsLeague Final! 📺: Kickoff at 9:36pm ET on Univision, TUDN, CBS Sports Network & Paramount+#USAvMEX — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 7, 2021

Projected USMNT XI (4-3-2-1)

—– Steffen —–

— Dest — Miazga — Brooks — Robinson —

—- McKennie —- Acosta —- Musah —-

—- Pulisic —- Reyna —-

—– Sargent —–

USMNT injuries

The only injury issue the USMNT has is Tyler Adams, who missed the semifinal as he continues to work through a back problem. He is back available for the final, though, but it’s unlikely he will start after almost two months out. Berhalter may rotate a few players out of the starting lineup, with the likes of Acosta, Miazga, Musah and Siebatcheu likely to feature heavily against Mexico. There may also be a concern with players such as Pulisic just arriving and adjusting to the altitude in Colorado.

Betting odds – forthcoming from our partner, PointsBet

USMNT are +200 to win, with Mexico the slight favorites at +140. The draw is +220.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

It’s tough to see many goals in this game, and it may well go to penalty kicks, but I can see a narrow Mexico win due to their extra quality in the final third. USMNT 0-1 Mexico.

CONCACAF Nations League finals’ schedule (all kickoff times ET)

Thursday, June 3

Semifinal 1: Honduras 0-1 USMNT

Semifinal 2: Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica (Mexico won 5-4 on penalties)

Sunday, June 6

Third-place game: Honduras v. Costa Rica — 6:30pm

Final: USMNT – Mexico — 9pm

