The latest transfer news suggests that Erling Haaland to Chelsea could happen, as the Norwegian star is wanted by the Blues who are making their move.

[ MORE: Full highlights, analysis of PL season ]

Now, we know the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City, among many others, want the Borussia Dortmund striker too, but the latest reports suggests that Chelsea will now push on in their pursuit of the clinical striker.

Haaland won’t be playing at EURO 2020 this summer, because Norway didn’t qualify, so we can expect to see these type of stories pop up from time to time just so people remember him.

It’s hard to forget the towering striker who has ripped up the Champions League and Bundesliga over the last 18 months, and he is the hottest property in the world right now.

What is the latest Haaland update?

The latest update from Norwegian media putlet ViaPlay says that Chelsea are ‘working intensely’ to sign Haaland, 20, and they seen him as the ‘missing player’ to turn them into Premier League title contenders. Talks are ongoing about a possible deal.

It is believed that after signing a contract extension, the main transfer target for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel this summer is a clinical forward to finish all of the chances his team creates. He spoke with owner Roman Abramovich after the Champions League win and it reportedly went very well and everyone is aligned as to how they get to the next step.

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have struggled for goals in their first season at Chelsea, but remain valuable and supplementary parts of the attack, and the likes of Tammy Abraham and maybe even Olivier Giroud (who just signed a new contract) could move on.

Per the report, Haaland would cost over $212 million this summer and it is believed he has a clause in his contract for the summer of 2022 which would see him cost less than half of that fee, $95 million.

Dortmund will want to move him on this summer, but Chelsea, and others, may have to play the long game.

What does this mean for Chelsea’s other forwards?

Chelsea have needed a clinical striker to finish off the multiple chances they create ever since Diego Costa left in 2018, and that was evident this season under Frank Lampard, then Tuchel.

Werner has struggled since his arrival from RB Leipzig last summer and although his pace has caused opposition defenders problems in the Premier League, he scored just six goals in 35 league outings and 12 in 52 in all competitions.

It seems like Haaland’s style as a mobile targetman would suit Thomas Tuchel’s style of play well in a 3-4-2-1, while Werner could play as a second striker and open up gaps with his incredible pace, if he stays at Chelsea.

You would then have the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech around to man the attacking midfield roles. Not bad.

This move for Haaland will be tough to pull off, especially this summer, but surely Chelsea will want to build from a position of strength after winning the Champions League rather than tail off like they did in 2012 on the only other occasion they were European champions.

If Abramovich is serious about backing Tuchel, he needs to sign a world-class finisher. Haaland is just that.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports