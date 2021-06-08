CONCACAF World Cup qualifying: How to watch, state of play, schedule

We’re still quite a few months away from the third round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, when the United States men’s national team, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Jamaica will be joined by three upstarts to vie for the confederation’s 3.5 places in Qatar 2022.
No one’s clinched their place in the second round yet, and the first round wraps up over the next week with plenty of action on Universo, TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app.
And Andres Cantor will lead the way to make the “Gooooooools” ring out in his extra special way.
The winners of Groups A through F will head to the second round: a two-legged playoff for the three spaces in the Octagonal (or The Ocho).
Group A
State of play
A winner between El Salvador and Antigua and Barbuda would go to the next round, with El Salvador set to advance with a draw if Montserrat doesn’t beat Grenada at St. George’s. Montserrat can advance with a heavy win over Grenada and draw in San Salvador
Recent and upcoming matches
Friday: Antigua and Barbuda 1-0 Grenada
Saturday: U.S. Virgin Islands 0-7 El Salvador
Tuesday: Grenada v Montserrat
Tuesday: El Salvador v Antigua and Barbuda
Group B
State of play
It’s winner-take-all for Canada and Suriname in Illinois, the 3-0 teams separated only by goal differential (Canada is +22 and Suriname +15).
Remaining matches
Friday: Suriname 6-0 Bermuda
Saturday: Aruba 0-7 Canada
Tuesday: Bermuda v Cayman Islands
Tuesday: Canada v Suriname
Group C
State of play
Curacao and Guatemala are 3-0 and meet in Willemstad with the same goal differential but Curacao’s 15 goals giving the hosts the slightest tiebreaker edge.
Remaining matches
Friday: Guatemala 10-0 St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Saturday: British Virgin Islands 0-8 Curacao
Tuesday: St. Vincent and the Grenadines v Cuba
Tuesday: Curacao v Guatemala
Group D
State of play
Panama is through with a draw or win against the Dominican Republic, who needs all three points to advance to the second round from Estadio Nacional Rod Carew on Tuesday.
Remaining matches
Friday: Dominican Republic 1-1 Barbados
Saturday: Anguilla 0-13 Panama
Tuesday: Barbados v Dominica
Tuesday: Panama v Dominican Republic
Group E
State of play
Nicaragua and Haiti are 2-0, and the only two left with a chance to advance after the former knocked out Belize. Haiti has the tiebreaker edge in the case of a draw.
Remaining matches
Friday: Nicaragua 3-0 Belize
Saturday: Turks and Caicos 0-10 Haiti
Tuesday: Haiti v Nicaragua
Group F
State of play
Saint Kitts and Nevis is going to the second round, meaning USMNT enemies Trinidad and Tobago has been Trinidad and Tobagoed.
How did that happen? T&T had a win and a draw as opposed to Saint Kitts’ 2-0 start, and the Soca Warriors entered Tuesday had to stay within six points and goal Saint Kitts on Tuesday.
Remaining matches
Friday: Saint Kitts and Nevis 3-0 Guyana
Saturday: Bahamas 0-0 Trinidad and Tobago
Tuesday: Guyana v Puerto Rico
Tuesday: Trinidad and Tobago v Saint Kitts and Nevis
