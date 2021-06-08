CONCACAF World Cup qualifying: How to watch, state of play, schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re still quite a few months away from the third round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, when the United States men’s national team, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Jamaica will be joined by three upstarts to vie for the confederation’s 3.5 places in Qatar 2022.

No one’s clinched their place in the second round yet, and the first round wraps up over the next week with plenty of action on Universo, TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app.

[ MORE: Full highlights, analysis of PL season ]

And Andres Cantor will lead the way to make the “Gooooooools” ring out in his extra special way.

The winners of Groups A through F will head to the second round: a two-legged playoff for the three spaces in the Octagonal (or The Ocho).

Group A

State of play

A winner between El Salvador and Antigua and Barbuda would go to the next round, with El Salvador set to advance with a draw if Montserrat doesn’t beat Grenada at St. George’s. Montserrat can advance with a heavy win over Grenada and draw in San Salvador

Recent and upcoming matches

Friday: Antigua and Barbuda 1-0 Grenada

Saturday: U.S. Virgin Islands 0-7 El Salvador

Tuesday: Grenada v Montserrat

Tuesday: El Salvador v Antigua and Barbuda

Group B

State of play

It’s winner-take-all for Canada and Suriname in Illinois, the 3-0 teams separated only by goal differential (Canada is +22 and Suriname +15).

Remaining matches

Friday: Suriname 6-0 Bermuda

Saturday: Aruba 0-7 Canada

Tuesday: Bermuda v Cayman Islands

Tuesday: Canada v Suriname

Group C

State of play

Curacao and Guatemala are 3-0 and meet in Willemstad with the same goal differential but Curacao’s 15 goals giving the hosts the slightest tiebreaker edge.

Remaining matches

Friday: Guatemala 10-0 St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Saturday: British Virgin Islands 0-8 Curacao

Tuesday: St. Vincent and the Grenadines v Cuba

Tuesday: Curacao v Guatemala

Group D

State of play

Panama is through with a draw or win against the Dominican Republic, who needs all three points to advance to the second round from Estadio Nacional Rod Carew on Tuesday.

Remaining matches

Friday: Dominican Republic 1-1 Barbados

Saturday: Anguilla 0-13 Panama

Tuesday: Barbados v Dominica

Tuesday: Panama v Dominican Republic

Group E

State of play

Nicaragua and Haiti are 2-0, and the only two left with a chance to advance after the former knocked out Belize. Haiti has the tiebreaker edge in the case of a draw.

Remaining matches

Friday: Nicaragua 3-0 Belize

Saturday: Turks and Caicos 0-10 Haiti

Tuesday: Haiti v Nicaragua

Group F

State of play

Saint Kitts and Nevis is going to the second round, meaning USMNT enemies Trinidad and Tobago has been Trinidad and Tobagoed.

How did that happen? T&T had a win and a draw as opposed to Saint Kitts’ 2-0 start, and the Soca Warriors entered Tuesday had to stay within six points and goal Saint Kitts on Tuesday.

Remaining matches

Friday: Saint Kitts and Nevis 3-0 Guyana

Saturday: Bahamas 0-0 Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday: Guyana v Puerto Rico

Tuesday: Trinidad and Tobago v Saint Kitts and Nevis

How to watch CONCACAF World Cup qualifying first round in USA (Spanish language)

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Tuesday, June 8 ** 4:55 p.m. Haiti vs. Nicaragua Telemundo Deportes app 7:55 p.m. Curacao vs. Guatemala Universo,

Telemundo Deportes app 9 p.m. El Salvador vs. Antigua & Barbuda Telemundo Deportes app 10 p.m. Panama vs. Dominican Republic Telemundo Deportes app 11 p.m. Rumbo al Mundial: Objetivo Qatar Universo,

Telemundo Deportes app

