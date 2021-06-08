David leads Canada, 2nd round set for CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The surprises in the first round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying steered clear of the final day, where favorites claimed their spots in the two-legged second round.

Saint Kitts and Nevis had already clinched a stunning spot in the next round thanks to Trinidad and Tobago’s baffling draw with the Bahamas, and the Soca Warriors got the smallest measure of revenge when the nations met on Tuesday.

But it El Salvador, Curacao, Canada, Haiti, and Panama who would claim results to put them 180 minutes (or more) from the third round Octagon, where three teams will join the United States men’s national team, Mexico, Honduras, Costa Rica, Jamaica

Curacao only came through via a scoreless draw, but El Salvador, Canada, and Panama went the emphatic route for their places in the second round.

Lille star Jonathan David had a hat trick and Alphonso Davies also scored as Canada blasted Suriname 4-0 while putting 13 of their 16 shots on target.

Panama got an Anibal Godoy goal in the eighth minute and saw late goals from Edgar Barcenas and Cecilio Waterman in a 3-0 win over Dominican Republic, while El Salvador had three goal scorers including former U.S. U-17 player and current Toronto FC defender Eriq Zavaleta in a clean sheet cruise past Antigua and Barbuda.

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying first round final matchday results

Guyana 0-2 Puerto Rico

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 0-1 Cuba

Haiti 1-0 Nicaragua

Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 Saint Kitts and Nevis

Grenada 1-2 Montserrat

Curacao 0-0 Guatemala

Barbados 1-1 Dominica

El Salvador 3-0 Antigua and Barbuda

Bermuda 1-1 Cayman Islands

Canada 4-0 Suriname

Panama 3-0 Dominican Republic

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying second round ties

June 12

Saint Kitts and Nevis v El Salvador

Haiti v Canada

Panama v Curacao

June 15

El Salvador v Saint Kitts and Nevis

Canada v Haiti

Curacao v Panama

