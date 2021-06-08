VIDEO: PST unfiltered – USMNT win, EURO 2020, Haaland to Chelsea

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ProSoccerTalk is now on video as well as in written format as plenty of opinion is coming to your Premier League videos. Unleash the beast, as they say.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With JPW is based in England and heading to Premier League games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, Pro+Soccer+Talk.

Below we break down the latest news across the PL

Would Erling Haaland be a good fit at Chelsea?

Erling Haaland transfer rumors are a thing and will be for a long, long time but why does something feel different about the report that Chelsea could be the landing spot for Borussia Dortmund’s young Norwegian net-filler?

EURO 2020: Why Kylian Mbappe, France are the heavy favorites

We are just three humans with three different backdrops, asking you to consider three different teams as probable champions of EURO 2020.

Andy saddens Joe by essentially cursing England, while Joe says Eden Hazard is the man most under pressure to perform as Nick tabs the former Chelsea man’s current national team as the favorite to win it all.

What does CONCACAF Nations League win over Mexico mean for USMNT’s future?

The sports version of “The Office” meme where Jim says, “WHAT IS GOING ON?!?” happened in Denver this weekend, when Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT outlasted Mexico 3-2 in extra time in a game with, literally, just about everything that can happen during a soccer match.

What does it mean for the USMNT today, tomorrow, and in 2022? The gents discuss it all.

Follow @NicholasMendola