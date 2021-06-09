Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham will pay a combined $31 million — just over $5 million per club — in fines to the Premier League as punishment for their failed attempt to form the European Super League.

[ VIDEO: PST unfiltered – USMNT beats Mexico, EURO 2020, Haaland to Chelsea ]

The fine was announced in a joint statement by Premier League and the Football Association on Wednesday, along with threats of much harsher punishment, including additional fines of $35 million per club and a 30-point deduction, for any future attempts to break away from the Premier League.

“The six clubs involved in proposals to form a European Super League have today acknowledged once again that their actions were a mistake, and have re-confirmed their commitment to the Premier League and the future of the English game. “They have wholeheartedly apologized to their fans, fellow clubs, the Premier League and The FA. “As a gesture of goodwill, the clubs have collectively agreed to make a contribution of [$31 million], which will go towards the good of the game, including new investment in support for fans, grassroots football and community programs. “Furthermore, the clubs have agreed to support rule changes so that any similar actions in the future would lead to a 30-point deduction. “Each of the six clubs, in that event, would also be subject to an additional [$35-million] fine. “The Premier League and The FA have worked closely together throughout this process and this agreement brings both investigations into the matter to a conclusion.”

[ MORE: Ranking the EURO 2020 teams | Top 20 players ]

The fines paid by each club represent a massive reduction from the initial figures — $21 million per club — discussed when the Premier League made its initial proposal last month. That proposal also featured a suspended points deduction.

However, in the end, the Premier League’s directors are said to have decided that drawing a timely line under the Super League plot was preferable to prolonging the saga any further.

Follow @AndyEdMLS