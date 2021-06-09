Tottenham Hotspur ‘in advanced talks’ with ex-Shakhtar, Roma boss

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur is staying in Serie A for its coaching search, reportedly “in advanced talks” with former AS Roma boss Paulo Fonseca.

The sides have not agreed but a three-year deal is being rumored for a man who built his career in Portugal with Porto and Braga before heading to Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk and then Roma.

Hilariously, of course, Fonseca has been replaced at Roma by… fired Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

In a vacuum, wouldn’t you love to deny them both transfers just to see who could work what magic with the others’ former guys? Heady stuff, but I digress.

Fonseca, 48, finished seventh and fifth in his seasons with i Lupi, going to the Europea League Round of 16 in 2019-20 and semifinal last season, beating former clubs Braga and Shakhtar Donetsk in the first two knockout rounds before beating Ajax and falling to Manchester United.

He’ll likely be joining the club around the same time as Fabio Paratici, as Spurs have finally appointed a sporting director… and a good one; Paritici is a longtime Juventus executive who brought Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kingsley Coman to Turin.

