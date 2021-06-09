Three weeks after parting ways with Nuno Espirito Santo, Wolves have appointed another Portuguese, Bruno Lage, as the club’s new manager.

Though Lage is largely inexperienced as the top man on a coaching staff, he does arrive at Molineux Stadium with a greater understanding and familiarity than most foreign managers upon arriving in the Premier League. The 45-year-old spent three years as assistant manager to Carlos Carvalhal during his spells at Sheffield United and Swansea City, in the EFL Championship and Premier League, respectively.

Lage and Carvalhal left Swansea after the latter was fired upon relegation from the Premier League. Lage eventually received his first managerial appointment when he became Benfica boss after six months as the club’s B-team manager. Benfica won the 2018-19 Portuguese title after Lage took over in January 2019 (they sat 4th when he was appointed).

Wolves’ new manager was crowned Liga NOS’s best coach for 2018-19, despite only managing half of the season, as well as the Portuguese federation’s men’s coach of the year for 2019.

Things quickly came unraveled for Lage in his first full season in charge of Benfica, and he was eventually fired shortly after the 2019-20 season resumed (just two wins in 13 games across all competitions) following the global shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic.

