Dortmund reportedly turn down Man Utd bid for Sancho, want $21M more

What’s about $21 million between extremely rich friends, really?

There’s reason to believe that reports of Borussia Dortmund spurning an approximately $96 million bid for Jadon Sancho from Manchester United are merely an appetite-whetter for an approaching sealed deal.

After all, if ex-Man City academy man Sancho wants to go to United for the second-consecutive summer and Dortmund is willing to accept bids for him, it would be pretty ridiculous for this deal to not come to fruition.

[ MORE: Full highlights, analysis of PL season ]

The BBC reports that Dortmund wants around $109 million for Sancho with a $6 million bonus on top, which is absolutely hilarious considering they could just say $115 million, but I digress.

For what it’s worth, Dortmund has placed a price tag on Sancho that, when including the bonus, slots in just over that of Paul Pogba (not adjusting for inflation). This is Dortmund saying, “We know you’ll spend for a player like this, and this one is English. Sancho is coming home?” BVB wants that United incoming record transfer smashed before it does it again with Haaland for Chelsea or someone ellse.

United has spent more than $20 million on a single player 38 times. If it really wants Sancho, it will find the money in the players’ lounge couch cushions (And wouldn’t Ed Woodward love to make a monumental deal on his way out the door, provided there isn’t a DDG-fax machine issue).

So what we’re saying is… this is happening before the end of the transfer window unless there’s a big injury somewhere. Think we’re wrong? The only way we see it is if Dortmund makes so much money from a proposed $200M+ Erling Haaland sale that it never needs to buy another player. Ever.

Follow @NicholasMendola