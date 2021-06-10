EURO 2020 is stacked with talent and it is going to be heck of a summer, but which teams have the best chance of being crowned champions of Europe?

With the tournament taking place across Europe as UEFA celebrates the 60th anniversary of the competition, fans across multiple countries and cities will get the chance to see superstars up close and personal.

From Harry Kane to Kevin de Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo to Robert Lewandowski, the hopes of an entire nation will rest on the shoulders of these superstar players and the teams around them

This summer is going to be something else after EURO 2020 was delayed and national teams are desperate for success. Some teams will also play multiple games in their home country, so that should give them a bit of an advantage too.

It may have also been an advantage for certain teams (England, France and Italy) to have the tournament this summer, while the likes of Spain, Portugal, Netherlands and Belgium have all regressed slightly over the last 12 months.

Many argue that winning the European Championships is actually tougher than the World Cup, especially in the expanded 24-team format, as Europe is stacked with top talents and national team.

13 of the top 18 teams on the planet, according to FIFA’s latest world rankings are from Europe and will compete in this competition. Think about that. Six of the top seven are from Europe, as reigning World Cup champs France are the favorites but Belgium, Portugal and England all look dangerous.

Ranking the 24 teams at EURO 2020

24. North Macedonia

23. Finland

22. Slovakia

21. Hungary

20. Scotland

19. Ukraine

18. Czech Republic

17. Russia

16. Austria

15. Sweden

14. Switzerland

13. Wales

12. Turkey

11. Denmark

10. Poland

9. Croatia

8. Netherlands

7. Germany

6. Italy

5. Spain

4. Portugal

3. England

2. Belgium

1. France

