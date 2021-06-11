EURO 2020 is stacked with talent and it is going to be heck of a summer, but which players are the brightest stars on show?

With the tournament taking place across Europe as UEFA celebrates the 60th anniversary of the competition, fans across multiple countries and cities will get the chance to see superstars up close and personal.

From Harry Kane to Kevin de Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo to Robert Lewandowski, the hopes of an entire nation will rest on the shoulders of these superstar players.

They are used to pressure, but this summer is going to be something else after the tournament was delayed and national teams are desperate for success.

Some of these stars are at the start of their careers, while others are at the very end, but they all have one goal in mind: winning the European Championships. That is so tough to do, especially in the expanded 24-team format, as Europe is stacked with top talents and national team.

Forget about what these star players have achieved for their clubs during the 2020-21 season or the injuries they’ve had, we are talking about which players are the best of the best right now.

Throughout the tournament we will be ranking the top 20 players, and here is a pre-tournament ranking which I’m sure you will totally agree with.

Ranking top 20 players at EURO 2020

1. N’Golo Kante (France)

2. Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium)

3. Kylian Mbappe (France)

4. Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

6. Harry Kane (England)

7. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

8. Manuel Neuer (Germany)

9. Karim Benzema (France)

10. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

11. Luka Modric (Croatia)

12. Joshua Kimmich (Germany)

13. Eden Hazard (Belgium)

14. Paul Pogba (France)

15. Youri Tielemans (Belgium)

16. Antoine Griezmann (France)

17. Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

18. Ruben Dias (Portugal)

19. Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

20. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey)

