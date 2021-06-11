Report: Nuno in advanced talks to replace Ancelotti at Everton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Farhad Moshiri probably wasn’t expecting to find himself in the market for a new manager this summer, but that’s exactly the reality for the Everton owner after Carlo Ancelotti’s surprising departure for Real Madrid on Tuesday.

UPDATE: Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly set for extended talks with Everton this weekend, as the two sides work toward an official appointment next week.

According to a report from the BBC, however, Moshiri and Co., are already hard at work to appoint Ancelotti’s successor. The names of current West Ham United (and former Everton) manager David Moyes and recently departed Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo were “prominent” in “a meeting of senior figures” at the club.

Moshiri will have understandably been impressed by Espirito Santo’s four seasons at Wolves, in which he got them promoted to the Premier League by winning the EFL Championship in year no. 1, then achieved back-to-back 7th-place finishes before sliding down the table for a disappointing — yet still respectable — 13th-place finish in 2021-22. Prior to season’s end, Nuno and Wolves had already agreed to mutually part ways in the summer.

The same goes for Moyes, in his second spell at West Ham — ahead of perhaps a second spell at Goodison Park. Since returning to east London in December 2019, Moyes first managed to stabilize West Ham amid relegation worries. It was guiding the Hammers to a 6th-place finish and UEFA Europa League qualification in the most recent season which has Moyes’ name on a handful of shortlists these days.

Bookmakers say Nuno to Everton; Moyes a long shot

Espirito Santo is the bookmakers’ favorite at this time, with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, the unemployed (after leaving Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional) Rafa Benitez and Moyes rounding out the favorites.

There is, however, one surprising and interesting name being floated as a long-shot possibility: current Derby County manager Wayne Rooney, who famously came through the Everton youth academy on his ascent to global superstardom in the early 2000s.

